Donald Trump Picks His Defense Lawyer Todd Blanche As The Deputy Attorney General

(MENAFN- Live Mint) President-elect Donald has chosen Todd Blanche, an attorney who led the team that defended the at his hush money criminal trial, to serve as the second-highest ranking Justice Department official.

A former prosecutor, Blanche has been a key figure on Trump's defense team both in the New York case that ended in a conviction in May, and the federal cases brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.

“Todd is an excellent attorney who will be a crucial leader in the Justice Department, fixing what has been a broken System of Justice for far too long,” Trump said in a statement Thursday announcing his pick.

| US Elections: 5 key points from Trump's election manifesto that may impact India

If confirmed as deputy attorney general by the Republican-led Senate, Blanche would manage the day-to-day operations of the sprawling Justice Department, which Trump has vowed to radically overhaul.

The announcement comes a day after the president-elect said he had chosen as attorney general Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florid , a Trump loyalist who once faced a Justice Department sex trafficking investigation that ended in no charges.

Trump is appointing two other members of his defense team to high-ranking Justice Department positions.

Emil Bove, an ex-federal prosecutor, will be the principal associate deputy attorney general and will serve as acting deputy attorney general until Blanche is confirmed, Trump said.

Trump tabbed D. John Sauer, who successfully argued his presidential immunity case before the U.S. Supreme Court, to be the solicitor general, representing his administration before the high court. Sauer, who was previously Missouri's solicitor general, was a Rhodes scholar and served as a Supreme Court clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia.