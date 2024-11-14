Capitol Hill Lights Up For Diwali Lawmakers And Indian Americans Celebrate Amid New Political Era

(MENAFN- Live Mint) More than 24 lawmakers and prominent Indian Americans gathered to celebrate Diwali at the US Capitol, marking the first major event in following last week's presidential election. The annual "Diwali at Capitol Hill," organized by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha along with Indian American groups such as the Hindu American Foundation, Sikhs for America, Jain Association of North America, and Art of Living, attracted a significant attendance.

President-elect Donald is preparing to assume office after his recent election victory. At the Diwali event, Senator Rand Paul emphasized America's immigrant legacy, noting that it attracts talented individuals worldwide, helping to make the country great.“I'm a strong supporter of expanding lawful immigration and will continue advocating for it. Happy Diwali ,” he added.

Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith expressed optimism for the next four years, wishing for prosperity and stability for all families. "We want a safe, thriving country for everyone to raise their families," she said, addressing the audience, which included India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Ambassador Kwatra highlighted the global reach of Diwali , calling it a festival cherished worldwide and underscoring the importance of US-India ties. "Your presence here, along with so many Congress members, reflects a shared commitment to this valued relationship," he noted.

Congressman Shri Thanedar, recently re-elected from Michigan's 13th District, shared his efforts to form Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist caucuses in Congress. He emphasized ongoing work with the State Department to address safety concerns for Hindu temples across the US and the welfare of Hindus abroad.