Millions At Risk As Donald Trump Vows To End Temporary Protected Status Immigrant Communities In Panic

More than a million immigrants in the United States face an uncertain future as the Joe Biden administration's Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designations hang in the balance, with President-elect Donald and his administration pledging to scale back or end the program.



TPS, which allows individuals from countries deemed unsafe to live and work legally in the US, has been a lifeline for over a million people from nations like Venezuela, Haiti, Sudan, and Afghanistan. But with Trump's upcoming policies promising mass deportations and a rollback of TPS protections, many families and communities are bracing for significant change.

Among those at risk is Maribel Hidalgo, a Venezuelan immigrant, left her homeland a year ago, enduring a challenging journey with her 1-year-old son through Panama's treacherous Darien Gap and Mexico, before reaching the US.



President-elect Donald Trump , along with Vice President-elect JD Vance, has vowed to scale back TPS and conduct widespread deportations . They argue that programs like TPS and humanitarian parole, which protect over a million immigrants, should be reduced. Trump claimed unverified allegations that Haitian TPS holders in Springfield, Ohio, were“eating their neighbors' pets” and raised concerns about Venezuelan gangs allegedly taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado.

Hidalgo, now living in a New York migrant hotel, voiced her fears as she looked at her sleeping son.“My only hope was TPS,” she said. "After everything we went through, I'm scared of being sent back." Venezuelans, Haitians, and Salvadorans represent the largest groups protected under TPS, with a lot at risk.