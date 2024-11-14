Miradry Wins 2024 SHAPE Beauty Award For Excellence In In-Office Aesthetic Treatments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

miraDry, the leader in in-office sweat and odor reduction, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a winner of the prestigious 2024 SHAPE Beauty Awards . This accolade, awarded by SHAPE editors and their panel of expert beauty professionals, acknowledges the top-tier, effective, and innovative in-office aesthetic services, treatments, and dermatologist-backed products designed to empower individuals to look and feel their best.

This expansion of SHAPE'S Beauty Awards spotlights the best in professional-grade treatments-those offered in-office, by prescription, or through dermatologists. Rooted in a philosophy of empowering informed beauty and wellness choices, SHAPE's editorial team rigorously tested and vetted each winner to meet top standards of safety, efficacy, and satisfaction.

miraDry's inclusion in this elite list highlights its unique contribution to the world of non-invasive aesthetic treatments. By addressing common concerns like excessive sweating and body odor in a way that is both effective and long-lasting, miraDry provides an accessible solution for people seeking to feel more confident and comfortable in their skin.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by SHAPE in their expanded Beauty Awards," said Jill Wassil, Chief Marketing Officer of miraDry. "Our mission has always been to help people feel empowered in their daily lives, free from the worry and discomfort caused by excessive sweating."

"This award reaffirms our dedication to providing innovative, effective solutions that enhance our patients' quality of life," said Robert Catlin, Chief Executive Officer. "We remain committed to advancing aesthetics by supporting our customers and patients with high-quality, proven treatments that deliver unrivaled patient satisfaction."

As part of SHAPE's commitment to arming readers with expert-tested recommendations, the awards team affectionately refers to these non-invasive procedures as "tweakments", showcasing miraDry alongside other top in-office treatments and aesthetic services designed to empower individuals on their beauty journey . SHAPE's readers, many of whom are actively exploring aesthetic options, can trust that every product recognized this year has met rigorous testing standards or been vetted by industry experts, making it a worthy investment.

miraDry is an innovative, FDA-cleared treatment that provides a long-lasting solution for excessive underarm sweat and odor. Safe, immediate and non-surgical, miraDry effectively reduces sweat and odor glands in the underarms, offering lasting results and 90% patient satisfaction. miraDry remains the first and only of its kind and is available globally, with more than 500,000 patients treated to date and growing. Learn more at miraDry.

SHAPE serves as the definitive resource for the woman who leads an active lifestyle. Through our magazine, website, social platforms, and experiences, we deliver science-backed information, inspiring stories, and a proven roadmap to navigate the journey to her goals. We understand her, we motivate her, and we speak to her directly in a trusted, friendly voice-about the race she trains for, the cooking class she wants to try, the adventure trip she goes on, the workout trend that piques her interest, the new skin care routine she has been searching for. With SHAPE, she has the tools and motivation to stay active, healthy, and happy-today and every day. SHAPE's encouragement and backing of expert editors and contributing board of advisors helps her to shape her biggest and boldest life.

