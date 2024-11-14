Navitas To Participate In Roth Technology Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas (Nasdaq: NVTS) the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, today announced participation in the upcoming Roth in New York.

13th Annual Roth Technology Conference

November 19th & 20th 2025

1-on-1 meetings with Todd Glickman, CFO, and Stephen Oliver, VP Investor Relations.

Hard Rock Hotel New York – 159 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036

To participate, please contact Roth Capital partners via ... .

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFastTM power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiCTM power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI datacenters, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry's first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty . Navitas was the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified .

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Investor Relations

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at