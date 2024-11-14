Markham Board Of Trade Celebrates The Success Of The Inaugural Top 40 Under 40 Awards!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Group photo of the Top 40 Under 40 award winners at the Markham Board of Trade event, with honorees holding plaques and banners, celebrating their recognition for leadership and innovation.

Chris Collucci, CEO & President of Markham Board of Trade, and Dr. Dan Palermo, Deputy Provost of York University Markham Campus, pose together at the Top 40 Under 40 Awards.

Top 40 Under 40 finalist Christopher Siu, awarded for Retail Revolutionaries, smiles with a friend, holding his plaque within a vibrant event frame celebrating young leaders and innovators.

Chris Collucci, President & CEO of Markham Board of Trade, and Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti stand together, smiling, symbolizing their commitment to supporting local business and community growth.

Audience attentively engaged at the Top 40 Under 40 Awards, recognizing their fellow finalists, seated in a lecture hall at York University's Markham campus with tables adorned with gift bags.

- Chris CollucciMARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Markham Board of Trade is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its inaugural Top 40 Under 40 Awards, a prestigious recognition program honouring the most innovative and impactful young leaders in the Markham community.This year's awards celebrated outstanding young professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders under the age of 40 who have made significant contributions to the economic, social, and cultural vibrance of Markham. "At the Markham Board of Trade, we are incredibly proud to celebrate and showcase the exceptional talent of Markham's young leaders through our inaugural Top 40 Under 40 Awards," said Chris Collucci, President & CEO of the Markham Board of Trade.We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Top 40 Under 40 in each category:- Creative Influencers of Markham: Shruti Ganapathy, Leonisa Rayos, Jonelle Sills, and Will Tennyson- Education Champions of Markham, Sponsored by TD: Laki Serasingha, Moxi Zhang, Kevin Lin, and Emily Chan- Finance Catalysts of Markham, Sponsored by RBC: Patrick Liu, John Burke, Benzi Yeung, and Angel Luo- Green Innovators of Markham: Timothy To, Junaid Siddiqui, John Lau, and Chris Lau- Healthcare Heroes of Markham: Dr. David Tam, Jake Mitten, Maya Nathani, and Dr. Wendy Zhou- Hospitality Presence of Markham: Melinda Drake, Benson Lau, Jacob Hazlett, and Jordan Mills & Kristan McLean- Manufacturing Magnates of Markham: Arash Hoss, Charlene & Vincent Li, Dr. Majid Janidarmian, and James Joseph- Retail Revolutionaries of Markham: Bruno Yan, Christopher Siu, Nolan Liu, and Sam Koffman- Social Impact Sentinels of Markham: Laura Lavallee, Sahar Jafrani, Shirley Lin, and Sylvia Chan- Tech Titans of Markham, Sponsored by City of Markham: Laurie Lathem, Hovsep Seraydarian, Derek Ma, and Adarsh ParikhAs the Title Sponsor of the Top 40 Under 40 Awards, York University played a pivotal role in the success of this event. Hosting the celebration at their new Markham Campus, York University demonstrated their deep commitment to supporting innovation, leadership, and excellence in the community. We were honoured to have Dr. Dan Palermo, Deputy Provost at York University Markham Campus, in attendance, representing the university's dedication to nurturing future leaders. Special thanks to Dr. Rhonda Lenton, President of York University, for her leadership and ongoing support in recognizing and empowering the next generation of innovators and change-makers.Our heartfelt thanks go out to McOuat Partnership , our Media & Design Sponsor, for their creative vision and outstanding contributions to the event. Lianne McOuat, VP of Strategy, led her team in designing the media and branding for the Top 40 Under 40 Awards, bringing the celebration to life.We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, whose support made the Top 40 Under 40 Awards a remarkable success. Special thanks to our Award Sponsors - TD, RBC, and the City of Markham - for championing excellence in education, finance, and technology. Our appreciation also goes to our Gold Sponsors - Equity First HR, Student Scholars, and ToronTronics - as well as our Silver Sponsors - Direnfeld Law, Golf It Up, DeRucci, and Hwy 404 & Steeles Flea Market. Your dedication fuels the future of Markham's young leaders, helping our community grow and thrive.We were privileged to have Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti deliver an inspiring speech during the event. His words highlighted Markham's support for the future of talent, and the vital contributions young professionals are making to the growth and development of our vibrant community.As we look ahead, we remain committed to recognizing and celebrating the exceptional talent and leadership that Markham has to offer. Thank you to everyone who participated in this year's Top 40 Under 40 Awards. We look forward to seeing you at next year's event!For more information about the Top 40 Under 40 Awards and upcoming events, please visit the Markham Board of Trade website.About the Markham Board of Trade:The Markham Board of Trade is a non-profit organization that represents the interests of businesses in Markham, and the surrounding areas. It provides a platform for networking, advocacy, and business support, helping local businesses thrive, and contribute to the economic growth of the community.For More Information:Please contact Selina Martins, Communications & Events Coordinator, Markham Board of Trade. P: (289) 844 3015 E: ...

