Andersen Global Adds M&A Capabilities In New Zealand Through Collaboration With Three Sixty Capital Partners

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Global strengthens its in New Zealand through a Collaboration Agreement with Three Sixty Capital Partners, a strategic M&A advisory firm based in Auckland.

Founded in 2012, Three Sixty Capital Partners is a trusted leader in business sales and acquisitions services for mid-market companies in New Zealand and Australia, specializing in mergers, acquisitions, and equity raising for mid-market businesses in New Zealand and Australasia. The firm's four partners – Greg Young, Richard Wood, Peter Jeffs, and Mark Smitheram -- bring extensive, hands-on experience and deep industry insights to a diverse client base that includes private equity firms, tax advisors, legal professionals, and mid-market companies. The firm's sector expertise includes FMCG, technology, infrastructure, and logistics.

“Our collaboration with Andersen Global will deliver enhanced value to businesses seeking specialized M&A services across New Zealand and Australia,” said Greg Young, co-founder and partner of Three Sixty Capital Partners.“We can now offer access to a global platform while retaining the personal, client-first approach that defines our firm. Our clients are already experiencing the advantages of this collaboration, with integrated service offerings now spanning New Zealand and Australia.”

Andersen Global Chairman and CEO of Mark L. Vorsatz added,“Three Sixty Capital Partners' M&A experience and reputation is highly complementary to our service offerings in New Zealand and beyond. The addition of this team enhances our ability to serve clients seamlessly and holistically as we continue to expand our capabilities in the Asia Pacific region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 17,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 475 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

