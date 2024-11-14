Olympus Showcases A Broad Range Of Solutions In Gynecology At AAGL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Product Portfolio, a Depth of eLearning Offerings and a Focus on Ergonomics Exemplify Olympus Strengths in the GYN Space

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation of the Americas announced today its broad range of gynecological offerings to be highlighted at the American Association of Gynecological Laparoscopists (AAGL) World Congress, held in New Orleans, November 17-19, 2024.

Some of the products featured at the include:

Continue Reading



A range of hysteroscopy systems from 8.5 MM Hystero-Resectoscope featuring Plasma Hysteroscopic Resection and Vaporization Electrodes, toi

the VERSAPOINTTM II Bipolar Electrosurgery System featuring the Twizzle TipTM and Spring TipTM Electrodes..

The ESG-410 Surgical Energy Platformii – a one-box investment supporting every Olympus Surgical Energy device as well as standard bovie accessories.

The POWERSEALTM Sealer/Divideriii, providing advanced bipolar vessel sealing for better usability and overall performanceiv

and featuring three different jaw configurations to support physician technique for dissecting, grasping and sealing. Containment Systems: Both the PneumoLinerTM devicev, legally marketed for use during power morcellation by regulatory clearance, and the GuardeniaTM Contained Tissue Extraction Systemvi

for extracorporeal manual morcellation across multiport, robotic and single port surgery.

A special ergonomics display will be available, highlighting the benefits of the POWERSEAL device design and the ongoing need for ergonomically friendly devices. Booth visitors can see how the "Ease the Squeeze" design of the POWERSEAL device supports a range of hand sizes.

The Olympus gynecology team exemplifies its commitment to gynecological education year-round with course-offerings in its Continuum platform, including the following eLearning modules:



Hysteroscopic Resection e-Learning Module, led by Matthew G. Retzloff, MD, FACOG, Fertility Center of San Antonio, TX – the course is designed to educate on the safe and effective use of the Olympus Operative Hysteroscopic Portfolio used in the OR.

Fluid Management Essentials During Hysteroscopy – designed to educate the perioperative team on current uses of fluid management to ensure patient safety during procedures. Role of Contained Tissue Extraction in Laparoscopic Hysterectomy and Myomectomy – intended for perioperative HCPs who want to gain knowledge on safe and effective use of tissue containment during power morcellation.

Users can register for Continuum here: .

"Olympus customers appreciate the power to choose among a multitude of specialty solutions that help them see, treat and connect in innovative ways," said Darryl Rock, Vice President, Surgical Solutions Business Unit. "With decades of innovation within the gynecological space, we aim to provide surgeons with advanced tools that help progress women's health across the continuum of care."

Attendees of AAGL are invited to visit the Olympus booth at #721.

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis, and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For over 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed to deliver optimal outcomes for its customers worldwide. For more information, visit olympusamericas

and our Olympus Medical Americas LinkedIn account: linkedin/olympus-medical-americas .

i For safe and proper use follow the manufacturer's instructions for use handling,

operating, and reprocessing of the product. Do not use this device for any purpose other than its intended use. If used or handled in an improper manner, there is a risk of patient and/or operator injuries,

hypervolemia (fluid overload), hyponatremia, infections, bleeding, and/or perforation, and/or equipment damage.

ii

The use of incompatible/non-validated equipment with the ESG-410 electrosurgical generator can lead to excessive/incorrect HF output.

This can result in thermal injuries or death to the patient, and the operator as well as damage to the system.

iii

POWERSEALTM Sealer/Divider is intended for single use only, and has not been shown to be effective for tubal sterilization or tubal coagulation for sterilization procedures. Consult with a qualified professional prior to utilizing on patients who have electronic implants to avoid possible hazard.

iv

Data on file with Olympus (DN0046457). When compared to the LigaSureTM Maryland Jaw,

LigaSure Blunt Tip, ENSEAL X1 Straight Jaw, ENSEAL X1 Curved Jaw, Voyant 5mm Fusion, and Voyant Maryland Fusion.

v

WARNING: Power morcellators during fibroid surgery may spread cancer. The use of this containment system has not been clinically demonstrated to reduce this risk. CONTRAINDICATIONS: Do not use on tissue that is known or suspected to contain malignancy. Do not use for removal of uterine tissue containing suspected fibroids in patients who are: post-menopausal or over 50 years of age; or candidates for en bloc tissue removal, through the vagina or via a mini-laparotomy incision. Do not use in women with undiagnosed uterine bleeding. Do not use this device on patients with known or suspected allergies to polyurethane. Do not use where the abdominal wall thickness is larger than 10cm. This device should only be used by physicians who have completed the formal validated required training program administered by Olympus and/or Advanced Surgical Concepts.

vi

Potential complications associated with the use of the GuardeniaTM contained extraction system are the same as those associated with the use of tissue or specimen bags, morcellation and laparoscopic surgery in general and include but are not limited to superficial lesions, injury to internal vessels, bleeding, hematoma, injury to the abdominal wall, injury to bowel, infection, peritonitis and spread of benign or malignant tissue.

SOURCE Olympus Corporation of the Americas

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED