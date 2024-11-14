Cinematic Brilliance Goes Global: 2024 Golden Rooster And Hundred Flowers Film Festival Launches In Xiamen

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Xia men, China – As lights and shadows dance in Egret Island's bay (Xiamen, known as the 'Egret Island'), the Golden Rooster's splendor lights the way. On November 13, 2024, the Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Festival officially opened in Xiamen, Fujian.

Filmmakers from various generations attended the ceremony, honoring Li Xuejian and Hui Yinghong (Kara Wai) as they lit up this year's Golden Rooster Award trophy. The event presented diverse art forms including dance, music, musical theater, and recitation, alongside promotional videos that highlighted outstanding Chinese films from the past year and introduced new works, conveying the unique charm of cinema as an art of light and shadow. The opening ceremony, richly infused with Xiamen's cultural elements, showcased local performance groups, highlighting the deep“city-cinema” bond between Xiamen and the Golden Rooster Awards.







Opening ceremony site

Golden Rooster's Radiant Glow, Through Xiamen's Shadows Flow

The stage design for the opening ceremony embodied the concept of“cinema as the art of light and shadow,” using 9,000 digitally controlled LED lights to create the main visual theme of the festival, delivering a captivating and dynamic visual effect. The ceremony unfolded in three poetic chapters:“Poetry of the Era,”“Poetry of the People,” and“Poetry of the Arts.” The audience was treated to a spectacular array of performances, including the dance piece“Blooming,” an a cappella rendition of“Bucket List,” the musical“Singing for the Golden Rooster,” the poetry recitation“My Beloved Motherland,” and the chorus“I Love You, China.”

The vibrant participation of young actors and students in the opening ceremony performances captured the essence that“Chinese cinema is thriving, along with all those contributing to its industry.” This year's ceremony also introduced a new segment featuring upcoming films, where the creative teams behind“Burning Stars,”“Sheep Without a Shepherd 3,” and“731 Biochemical Revelations” shared their creative insights. Additionally, the event screened the 2024 Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival's thematic promotional video, story-focused promotional film, and a compilation of nominees for the 37th Golden Rooster Awards.

In 2014, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over the Symposium on Literature and Art Work, delivering an important speech. By 2023, Xi Jinping Thought on Culture was formally introduced, setting out the mission and goals for film work in the new era and establishing fundamental guidance for high-quality development in the film industry. Under the direction of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture, artists and cultural workers passionately depict the vibrant lives of the people, leading to a dynamic period of cultural creation that has produced iconic works reflective of the times. These creations vividly illustrate the diverse spirit of China in the new era, injecting powerful momentum and providing strong support for the development of Party and national initiatives. Also under the cultural banner of the Party in the new era, film industry professionals have actively embraced their new cultural mission. They have immersed themselves in real life and remained rooted among the people, contributing to creative prosperity through excellence in filmmaking while actively conveying the Chinese spirit. The film industry has attained remarkable success in the new era. The quality of productions has significantly improved, the talent pool has continuously expanded, the market environment has been progressively optimized, and cultural exchanges have flourished. With a thriving film market, the industry has written a brilliant new chapter of light and shadow in advancing China's journey toward modernization.

The 2024 Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival is hosted by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the China Film Association, and the Xiamen Municipal People's Government. The event's lineup includes the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2024 Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival, the Recognition Ceremony for the 37th Golden Rooster Awards nominees, and the 37th Golden Rooster Awards Ceremony. Additionally, the festival offers a rich array of events including the Golden Rooster Film Exhibition, the Golden Rooster Film Forum, the Golden Rooster Film Project Market, the Golden Rooster Film Market, grassroots outreach and public welfare activities by film industry professionals, and other various supporting activities. The winners of the 37th Golden Rooster Awards will be announced on November 16, 2024.