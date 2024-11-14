Sarla Fibres Team Occupies The Top Position In National Ranking Bridge C'ships

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Sarla Fibres showed a good understanding of teamwork to grab the lead as they comfortably topped the standings during the qualifying Swiss League of the Mixed Teams competition of the National Ranking Bridge Championship 2024 being organized under the auspices of the Bridge Federation of India (BFI) at the Bombay Gymkhana here.

On Thursday, the fancied Sarla Fibres team comprising Vrinda Jhunjhunwala, Rajeev Khandelwal, Himani Khandelwal, Sandeep Karmarkar and Marianne Karmarkar, dominated the proceedings and lost just one match and finished with a tally of 108 VPs.

Team Jesal with 90.38 VPs followed in second position while and Team Slammers were in third position with 89.80 VPs respectively. The top eight teams have qualified to the quarter-finals knockouts which will be played on Friday.

The Mixed Pairs event which has evoked a huge response with 79 pairs registered to play will commence this week.

The top-8 qualifiers:

1. Team Sarla Fibres

2. Team Jesal

3. Team Slammers

4. Team Acing It

5. Hexa Squad

6. Team Snapdragon

7. Team Harmony

8. Warriors