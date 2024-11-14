Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces 2026 Summer Voyages

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Expeditions to Eastern Canada and Bermuda

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages , the leader in yacht expedition cruising, is thrilled to unveil its 2026 summer itinerary collection , featuring new expeditions across Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, and Europe-including the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Iceland, and Greenland. With 28 new of call, this season's expanded portfolio offers unparalleled experiences for returning and new guests. From Polar and Cultural Expeditions to Epicurean journeys, Atlas Ocean Voyages now provides a more diverse selection of immersive adventures than ever before.

Atlas Ocean Voyages' new summer expeditions feature an exciting range of ports, offering guests unique encounters and immersive experiences. In Brønnøysund, Norway , marvel at sea eagles and seals in their natural habitat, while Warnemünde, Germany , combines scenic beaches with traditional maritime culture and easy access to Berlin. Sip robust wines in Çeşme, Turkey , famed for centuries-old vineyards. St. Anthony and Red Bay in Canada showcase Viking history, while Îles de la Madeleine and Corner Brook highlight nature's beauty. Bermuda's St. George's and Hamilton add vibrant culture, rounding out a season of captivating destinations.

James Rodriguez, President and CEO, remarked, "We are excited to introduce 28 new ports to our destination portfolio. Our expanded team of experts and guides ensures a deeply immersive experience aboard every voyage. These additions will be popular with our past guests and likely to sell out quickly."

Enhanced Destination Experience with Late Departures and Overnights

Featuring over 70 extended evenings, leaving ports after 8 PM, allowing ample time to immerse in each destination's local culture, cuisine, and energy. Additionally, with more than 25 overnight stays, travelers have extended hours to explore, creating a relaxed and enriched journey.

NEW Expeditions Highlights

Picturesque Peaks & Fjords

14-NIGHT LONDON ROUNDTRIP | JUNE 1, 2026 | Cultural Expedition

Denmark & Sweden Beauties

10-NIGHT OSLO TO STOCKHOLM | JUNE 30, 2026 | Cultural Expedition

Sea of Antiquity

10-NIGHT ISTANBUL TO ROME | JULY 20, 2026 | Epicurean Expedition

Riviera Marvels

10-NIGHT ROME TO BARCELONA | JULY 30, 2026 | Epicurean Expedition

Pearls of Italy

7-NIGHT ROME TO DUBROVNIK | SEPTEMBER 8, 2026 | Epicurean Expedition

Greenland & Canada Explorer

11-NIGHT KANGERLUSSUAQ TO HALIFAX | SEPTEMBER 21, 2026 | Polar Expedition

Bermuda & Island Wonders

12-NIGHT HALIFAX TO PHILIPSBURG | OCTOBER 2, 2026 | Cultural Expedition

Colors of the Caribbean

7-NIGHT PHILIPSBURG TO BRIDGETOWN | OCTOBER 14, 2026 | Cultural Expedition

Explore with Atlas Ocean Voyages in 2026

Atlas Ocean Voyages' small luxury vessels provide an intimate yachting experience, with access to narrow waterways like London's River Thames and the iconic Grand Canal in Venice. Alongside an extensive lineup of cultural and polar expeditions, guests can expect exceptional onboard amenities, including pre-cruise hotel night stays, private charter jet service from New York or Oslo for Arctic expeditions, and complimentary perks such as a cultural immersion tour, the Polar Plunge, parkas, and eco-friendly water bottles. Secure your reservation now to experience these new expeditions before they sell out.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts, featuring less than 100 suites and staterooms offering five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions. Fares include a Cultural Immersion tour; open bars aboard the yacht, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies; L'OCCITANE bath amenities; an in-room coffee bar; prepaid gratuities; and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator was launched in 2021, World Traveller in 2022, and World Voyager joined the fleet in 2023.

