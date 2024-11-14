Following Elections Results And A Fed Rate Cut, Mortgage Rates Stall

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Survey (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.78 percent.

“After a six-week climb, rates have leveled off, but overall affordability continues to be an issue for potential homebuyers,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.“Our latest research shows that mortgage payments compared to rents on the same homes are elevated relative to most of the last three decades."

The FRM averaged 6.78 percent as of November 14, 2024, down from last week when it averaged 6.79 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.44 percent. The FRM averaged 5.99 percent, down from last week when it averaged 6.0 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.76 percent.

