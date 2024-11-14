Resort-Style Palm Desert Estate With Rental Potential To Auction Via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

71555 Jaguar Way, Palm Desert, California

Ideal as a private retreat with rental income potential, the gated estate includes an infinity pool, lush tropical gardens, and a lake

The main home features an expansive great room, indoor-outdoor bar, retreat, and terraces with panoramic views

The estate boasts 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across multiple dwellings: a main house, cozy bungalow, and charming poolside villas, perfect for entertaining or hosting guests of any kind.

Spread across five lush acres, creating an idyllic setting for relaxation and grand-scale entertaining.

The luxurious desert oasis is set to auction in cooperation with Dave Kibbey of Desert Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An extraordinary resort-style estate in the heart of Palm Desert, California, is heading to auction next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions . Previously listed for US$6.5 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Dave Kibbey of Desert Sotheby's International Realty. Starting bids for the idyllic retreat are expected between US$3 million and US$5.2 million, with bidding set to open on 10 December via the firm's online marketplace and conclude live on 17 December at The Dominick in New York City.

Located at 71555 Jaguar Way in the prestigious Cahuilla Hills community, the private estate is set on five acres of secluded, gated grounds and boasts 9,774 square feet of luxurious living space and patios, offering an inviting atmosphere with breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valley. The spanning property-ideal for rental potential with previous guests inclusive of Sydney Sweeney, Lady Gaga, Bill Gates, and more-includes a main house, a cozy bungalow, and two charming poolside villas, providing ample space for relaxation and ultimate privacy. The grounds are complemented by lush tropical gardens, fruit orchards, and a serene private lake, creating a tranquil setting for residents and guests alike.

Designed for both leisurely enjoyment and grand-scale entertaining, the estate further features expansive outdoor living spaces, including an infinity pool, a private lake, and a resort-sized fire pit. The property also offers ample room to add additional amenities such as tennis and pickleball courts. The interior spaces are equally impressive, with a spacious great room, media retreat, and indoor-outdoor bar, all perfect for hosting gatherings. The primary suite offers stunning panoramic views, while the guest suites provide comfort and privacy for visitors.

“This estate embodies the allure of Palm Desert's signature resort-style living, offering a relaxed yet sophisticated experience in one of Southern California's most desirable locations,” said Kibbey.“With premier amenities and easy access to the upscale shopping and entertainment of El Paseo Drive, it's a rare opportunity for those seeking refined desert living.”

Nestled near the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa mountains in California's Coachella Valley, Palm Desert is known for its exceptional lifestyle, combining world-class shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation. Part of the greater Palm Springs area, The Cahuilla Hills community is known for dark skies perfect for stargazing and sun-soaked luxury living. Each of the nine area towns has a distinctive personality, from Palm Desert's shopping and recreation, to Palm Springs' architecture and celebrity hot-spots, to Coachella's Mexican culinary heritage and Desert Hot Springs' wellness and relaxation. Experience world-class art, dining, shopping, championship golf and tennis with five-star spas. Travel a while longer to the Empire Polo Club in Indio to be immersed in The Coachella Music Festival, an annual music and arts extravaganza attracting over 250,000 attendees every year. Natural diversions abound, from hiking to biking, to visiting the mighty San Andreas Fault. With easy access to Palm Springs International Airport, the estate provides the ultimate desert escape.

