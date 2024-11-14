Viarae Prosecco Named Innovator Of The Year In Wine Enthusiast's 25Th Annual Wine Star Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Viarae is the groundbreaking collaboration between

GALLO and award-winning and producer Issa Rae

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viarae Prosecco is being recognized as Innovator of the Year by Wine Enthusiast for their 25th Annual Wine Star Awards. Viarae is a partnership between Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actress, producer and entrepreneur Issa Rae and GALLO, the world's leading family-owned wine and spirits producer in the United States.



Viarae is a deeply personal project for Rae, a brand that genuinely reflects the excitement, commitment and authenticity of an innovative and passionate new voice in wine.

Viarae is currently the #1 Prosecco in the Ultra-Premium+ segment1, attracting new, diverse consumers to the category.

"It is such an incredible honor that Viarae has been recognized as Innovator of the Year in the Wine Star Awards," says Rae. "Viarae unapologetically embraces the freedom to let loose, be authentic and create the moments that give us life. It's for good times and great friends, no matter the occasion. This award is an important and meaningful acknowledgement that Viarae was also founded uniquely in this category to help represent and welcome the vibrant Black female community to be loved and celebrated in all our joy and nuances. I want to thank Jacqueline Strum and the entire Wine Enthusiast team for this honor."



Prosecco is the longtime signature sip of Rae both on and off screen - the Italian bubbly was the hallmark drink of the protagonist in "Insecure," the Peabody Award-winning HBO show that Rae co-created, starred in, and produced. "A lot of people told me they were drinking Prosecco like my character. I decided that if they were going to drink Prosecco because of me, I'd like to offer a Prosecco from me. Viarae is a natural extension of that, a Prosecco that's made to my taste, looks how I want it to look, and represents what I want to represent," says Rae.

Viarae shows up with a bright, crisp, lively and refreshingly refined palate and an expressive and subtly dry style. It's perfect for sipping on its own or showcased as a co-star in a cocktail, another choice directly inspired by how Rae enjoys this classic Italian sparkling wine.

Viarae expanded its portfolio to include Prosecco Rosé in October 2024.

"Viarae is successful not only because of Issa Rae's magnetic presence and engaging support, but also because of the wine's distinctive style and taste profile," says Beth Orozco, Vice President of Marketing at GALLO. "Viarae was founded with an incomparable blend of passion, talent, authenticity, celebration and a shared mission to help demystify wine and make it more accessible. By embracing this brand ethos, it's clear that Viarae is meeting a previously unmet need in the marketplace. We are extraordinarily proud to help deliver that."

Viarae Prosecco D.O.C. ($19.99 SRP) is crafted from 100% Glera - the traditional grape of Prosecco - grown and made by the prestigious La Marca cooperative in Treviso in Northern Italy. Viarae Prosecco is available nationally through select retailers and on-premise establishments. Visit for more information.

The Wine Star Award winners will be celebrated in Wine Enthusiast's Best of the Year issue and online at winemag, released in November 2024. In late January, the Wine Star Award winners will be honored at the magazine's annual black-tie gala. See all the Wine Star Award winners on WineEnthusiast .

About Viarae Prosecco

Viarae Prosecco is a sparkling white wine from Issa Rae, the celebrated creator of "Insecure." Perfect for those candid, unfiltered moments with friends, toasting to the level ups, or...just because. It's an any-occasion kind of vibe. More than just a fresh take on Italian wine, Viarae represents the freedom to let loose and be authentic. Suggested retail price is $19. Learn more at

About GALLO

Founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo, GALLO is a family-owned company and global leader in wine, spirits, malt beverages, and RTDs. With a goal of serving joy in moments that matter, GALLO is deeply committed to sustainability and providing the highest quality products for every occasion. GALLO's entire portfolio is featured here:



__________________________

1

Circana, Prosecco by Price Segment, Total US – MULO, Rolling 52 Weeks Ending 10-27-24

