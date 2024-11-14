Plastic Tray Market Size Expected To Reach USD 12.22 Bn By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global plastic tray size is calculated at USD 8.03 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 12.22 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastic tray market size is predicted to increase from USD 8.38 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 12.22 billion by 2034, according to a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics. Asia Pacific led the plastic tray market with the largest market share in 2023. North America is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Overview: From Past to Future

The plastic tray market revolves around manufacturing and distributing plastic trays. These trays are heavily used in the healthcare and food industries. The size and shape of trays depend upon the industry's requirements. Being lightweight and having high resistance to stains, scratches, and breakage are major benefits of these trays. The market has witnessed rapid growth in the past few years, owing to the expansion of the food industry and increasing adoption of packaged foods.

Plastic trays are also used in the electronics industry to pack and arrange products. They can be customized according to requirements. The design, sizes, and shapes of these trays depend on the purpose. The market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the near future due to the rising demand for flexible, lightweight packaging solutions. Technological innovations led to the rise of smart packaging solutions, which are gaining traction in the food industry. Smart packaging is compatible with smartphones , facilitating improved supply chain management and tracking inventory. Key players operating in the market are focusing on expanding their geographical presence and product portfolio to fulfill consumers' varying demands, thus boosting the growth of the market.

Major Trends in the Plastic Tray Market:



Advancements in recycling technology: Breakthroughs in recycling technology have made it possible to reduce plastic packaging waste . This further reduces various industries' concerns about disposing of packaging wastes, ultimately boosting the usage of trays made from recyclable plastic such as HDPE and PCR plastic.

Expansion of food businesses: With the rising number of hotels, restaurants, and cafes, there is a high demand for plastic trays. These trays are important for storing and keeping food items clean in the food industry.

Demand for corrugated plastic trays: Due to the rising demand for lightweight and durable packaging solutions, corrugated plastic trays are gaining immense popularity. These trays are made up of lightweight, tough material, providing added durability. They are suitable for safeguarding goods during handling and transportation. Focus on thermoformed food packaging: As food businesses seek solutions to reduce food spoilage, there is a growing emphasis on developing thermoformed food packaging trays . Due to their lightweight design and moisture resistance, they are widely used to pack food items like fruits, vegetables, and ready-to-eat meals. The increasing consumption of packaged food in metropolitan countries and the growing trend of online food ordering contribute to the market's growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Rising Urbanization to Support Asia Pacific's Dominance

Asia Pacific dominated the plastic tray market with the largest share in 2023. This is mainly due to the increasing urbanization. With the rising urbanization and busy lifestyles of people, the consumption of ready-to-use and packaged food has increased. In addition to this, online food ordering has increased over the years, leading to increased demand for plastic trays among food delivery businesses. Indian consumers prefer plastic trays over glass ones due to their durable and lightweight nature. Countries like India and China are the leading contributors to the market. The rapid expansion of the food & beverage industry in these countries contributed to regional dominance.

Demand for Sustainable Products to Boost the Market in Europe

Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the plastic tray market in the coming years due to the rising demand for sustainable and reusable trays. With the rising environmental concerns, governments in European countries are making efforts to boost the use of reusable plastic products. In addition to this, regional players are focusing on providing durable and high-resistant trays. The rising food delivery services further boost the growth of the market in the region.

Sustainable Packaging: A Bright Future Ahead

Sustainable packaging solutions play a crucial role in shaping the plastic tray market. Due to the growing concerns about disposing of plastic packaging waste, several industries are transitioning toward sustainable packaging . Moreover, stringent environmental regulations imposed by governments to reduce plastic usage and lower carbon footprint encouraged industries to use recyclable or reusable packaging . In contrast to this, packaging manufacturing companies are focusing on developing green packaging to replace traditional plastic packaging , including trays, and meet the varying demands of various end-use industries.



For instance, in October 2024, Yangi, a company that produces renewable packaging solutions, launched a new fiber-based food tray as a sustainable alternative to plastic trays for the food industry. This versatile tray meets the demand for eco-friendly packaging , providing options for ready meals, meat, and takeaways. In April 2024, Eastman and SEE launched a lightweight, certified compostable tray designed to replace traditional polystyrene foam alternatives in protein packaging applications. The new tray is made using Eastman's Aventa Renew materials, such as wood pulp and acetyl.

Plastic Tray Market Segment



On the basis of material type, the PVC segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023. This is due to its excellent properties, such as its high resistance to remelting effects and gas. PVC plastic is lightweight and possesses high tensile strength, contributing to its increased usage. Moreover, this material is resistant to wear and tear, making it ideal for packaging.

Based on form, the flexible segment registered its dominance in 2023. This is mainly due to the fact that flexible trays can accommodate various shapes. Moreover, these trays have an interlocking system, making them suitable for applications requiring protective packaging . On the basis of end-use industry, the food and beverage segment dominated the market in 2023 due to the rising number of food delivery businesses. Plastic trays are widely used to store food items. Their durability and lightweight make them suitable for packing and delivering food. The rising consumption of packaged and ready-to-eat food further contributed to segmental growth.



Major Breakthroughs in the Plastic Tray Market by Key Players

Major key players operating in the market include Abhishek Enterprises, Advance Plastic Pvt. Ltd, Amit Enterprises, Avani Plast, Bharat Polymer Extrusions, Darshit Trading Company, Diamond Packaging, Galaxy Plast, Global Medi Exporters, Maruti Enterprise, Parthiv Polymers, and Rio Industries. These players are leveraging their expertise to innovate and flourish in the market.

Diamond Packaging, a global leader that specializes in developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, continues to flourish in the market. Recently, the company set emission reduction targets through the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), highlighting its commitment to sustainability initiatives.

Worldwide Developments in the Market



In August 2024, Pactiv Evergreen Inc launched a new product, recycle ware reduced-density polypropylene (RDPP) meat trays.

In July 2024, ProAmpac, a leading global flexible packaging company, introduced a polypropylene-based tray for foodservice and grocery customers. This easily recyclable and lightweight tray is approved for recycling. In April 2024, Klöckner Pentaplast (KP), a Germany-based food packaging manufacturer, launched the first food packaging tray made from 100% recycled PET derived exclusively from trays.



