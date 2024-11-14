Giant-Screen 3D Film 'Superhuman Body' - Narrated By Matthew Mcconaughey - Expands Into International Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Superhuman Body" expands into international IMAX® and giant-screen theaters.

New openings are set for the UK, France, Mexico and China as the 3D documentary continues its global roll-out to IMAX® and giant-screen theaters.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MacGillivray Freeman Films is pleased to announce that its giant-screen 3D documentary "Superhuman Body: World of Medical Marvels ," narrated by Academy Award® winner Matthew McConaughey, continues to expand its global distribution to IMAX® and giant-screen theaters in the world's most prestigious museums and science centers with new openings set in the United Kingdom, France, Mexico and China. First released in April to the U.S and Canada, the film will be translated into approximately 10 languages and is anticipated to launch in at least 10 new international markets over the next 12 to 18 months. Global viewership numbers are expected to be around 10 to 15 million over the lifetime of the project, and the film is anticipated to play in at least 75 to 100 major markets.

Produced by Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker MacGillivray Freeman Films and sponsored globally by Edwards Lifesciences and Griffin Catalyst, "Superhuman Body" explores the wonders of the human body and the incredible scientific breakthroughs that are changing the course of human health, as told through the inspiring stories of the scientists and everyday people behind these groundbreaking innovations. Watch trailer .

“The audience response to 'Superhuman Body' has been phenomenal with viewers captivated by the human ingenuity behind some of the most significant medical breakthroughs of the past decade,” said producer and co-director Shaun MacGillivray.“We look forward to expanding the film's global audience and inspiring the next generation of medical scientists, researchers and STEM innovators.”

With immersive, giant-screen cinematography experienced on the world's largest screens, combined with innovative CGI showing the body's inner workings, "Superhuman Body" is a visually powerful exploration of the science behind such medical breakthroughs as CAR T-cell immunotherapy for fighting cancer, the Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR heart valve, a valve so advanced that patients can be treated for heart disease without open heart surgery, and the latest technologies in medical robots and prosthetics.

“As 'Superhuman Body' opens in more and more markets and languages, and as people discover our virtual content hub with its wealth of educational resources, the project's positive influence in the world will continue to grow,” said the film's executive producer Michael Langer.“We are thrilled to see so many kids, students and families getting excited about science, and we hope the film inspires many to become the scientists and bioengineers of the future.”

"Superhuman Body" is accompanied by an extensive outreach and education program that amplifies the film's educational impact. With a special focus on the importance of medical research and STEM careers, the initiative includes an educational online video series starring researchers from diverse medical fields; events where audiences engage with real scientists during screenings; a social media campaign to promote science and health; educational materials that are distributed in classrooms, science centers and virtual settings; and a virtual content hub that offers extended online learning experiences.

The film's producers have also secured funding to get the film into every school in New York City, Miami, and Pennsylvania, and for other local outreach programs in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts and the New England area, North Carolina and Texas.

Distribution for "Superhuman Body" will include a theatrical run in IMAX and giant screen theaters located in the world's most prestigious museums and science centers as well as ancillary distribution on television and streaming broadcast services.

About MacGillivray Freeman Films

MacGillivray Freeman Films is the world's foremost independent producer and distributor of giant-screen 70mm films with more than 45 films for IMAX® and giant-screen theaters to its credit. Its films have won numerous international awards including two Academy Award® nominations and three films inducted into the IMAX Hall of Fame, including "Everest," the highest grossing giant-screen film of all time. MacGillivray Freeman's films are known for their artistry and celebration of science and the natural world. It is the first documentary film company to reach the one-billion-dollar benchmark for worldwide box office.

