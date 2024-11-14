Fischer Identity Discusses AI-Driven Identity Governance Solutions At Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bryan Leber, VP, Product & Service Delivery at Fischer IdentityNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fischer Identity , a recognized leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), is set to participate in the 2024 Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit from December 9-11 in Grapevine, TX. The Fischer Identity team invites attendees to visit Booth 713 to explore their innovative IAM solutions for enhanced security, efficiency, and compliance.On Monday, December 9th, Mark Cox , AVP of IAM Strategic Advisory Services at Fischer Identity, will present from 1:40-2:00 p.m. in Exhibit Showcase Theater 1 (Longhorn E, Level 1). His session, titled "The Future of IGA: Leveraging AI for Secure, Scalable IAM Solutions," will focus on the transformative potential of AI within Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) to tackle the growing complexities of identity management in today's digital landscape. Cox will explore strategies to balance security, scalability, and compliance while navigating AI-driven IAM challenges.“AI is reshaping the future of identity governance,” said Bryan Leber, VP of Product & Service Delivery at Fischer Identity.“With the rapid growth of digital environments and the need for Zero Trust security models, leveraging AI within IAM systems is essential. Mark's session will offer actionable insights on how organizations can proactively address security, compliance, and scalability challenges using AI-powered IAM solutions.”Attendees will gain firsthand knowledge of Fischer Identity's solutions and discuss the impact of using AI to improve identity security, streamline operations, and ensure robust compliance. Fischer Identity remains committed to driving innovation and assisting organizations in navigating the ever-evolving cybersecurity and identity management landscape.About Fischer Identity:Fischer Identity, a visionary leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), is dedicated to empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions that fortify security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. Our mission is clear: immediate value through IAM excellence. Our vision propels us to be the global IAM leader, pioneering cybersecurity's future. We're committed to a world where organizations navigate the digital realm with confidence, fortified by our innovative, Zero Trust-based solutions. Join us in safeguarding data, elevating user experiences, and achieving operational excellence.

