Echo Global Logistics Named A 2024 Top Company For Women To Work In Transportation

Women in Trucking named Echo to this award for the second year in a row

Echo Global Logistics, ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled and management services, has been named a 2024 Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). Echo was recognized for the second year in a row for being an exceptional workplace for women in the transportation by fostering gender diversity, accommodating family and life balance, offering competitive compensation, benefits, and ongoing training.

"As a leader in the transportation industry, Echo strives to support its diverse community of employees, recognizing the strength and success that it provides us as a company," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our team includes some of the most highly skilled and dedicated women in transportation logistics and we're immensely proud to honor their work."

"Echo's employees and workplace culture make our company what it is," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer. "Our hard-working teams bring their best to work every day, advancing their careers while learning from each other and supporting our communal success."

Echo's leading benefits and company offerings contributed to this year's win. Initiatives such as the company's employee-led Business Resource Groups (BRGs) foster inclusivity, empowerment, and support for individuals from a range of backgrounds and identities. One such BRG, Women at Echo, is dedicated to advancing gender equity and supporting the professional growth and leadership of all women employees, promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce that drives success across departments and locations.

