Dubai Taxi Company Expands Fleet With 250 New Plates, Reaching Around 1,000 New Plates This Year

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) All 250 of the new licenses will be allocated to electric vehicles, boosting annual revenue by approximately AED 85 million

Dubai, November 00, 2024

Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC), reinforcing its position as Dubai's largest taxi operator, has acquired another 250 new license plates for its taxi fleet in the recent auction by the Dubai Roads and Authority (RTA), bringing its total taxi fleet to 6,210 vehicles.

This expansion is set to generate additional annual revenues of approximately AED 85 million. The new addition will be fully allocated for electric vehicles, raising DTC's environmentally friendly fleet (hybrid and electric vehicles) to about 87% of its total taxi and limousine fleet. This strategic addition is in line with the UAE's Year of Sustainability and DTC's commitment to sustainable and innovative transport solutions, reflecting its ongoing efforts toward global leadership in eco-friendly mobility.

DTC is committed to enhancing the customer experience through advanced transportation services that adhere to international standards, positioning Dubai as a global hub for sustainable urban mobility.

Strategic directions

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, emphasized that this move aims to expand DTC's services both within Dubai and regionally, while strengthening partnerships with leading local and international companies in the smart and sustainable transport sector.“This acquisition brings our fleet more than 9,000 vehicles, including taxis, limousines, buses, and motorcycles, supporting DTC's position as a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions and contributing to revenue growth and profitability of the business,” Alfalasi stated.

Commitment to Sustainable Mobility

Alfalasi said that, driven by the growing demand for transportation services, Dubai Taxi Company will continue to enhance its operational capabilities to meet customer needs efficiently and flexibly. By expanding its fleet of fully electric vehicles, the Company aims to reduce emissions, maximize operational efficiency, and contribute to environmental preservation. These efforts align with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Government's strategic goals of achieving comprehensive environmental sustainability in the transportation sector.