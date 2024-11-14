Steel Tube Institute Creates Subcommittee On Stainless Steel Conduit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The launch offers new technical resources on using stainless steel systems to protect electrical wiring in corrosive environments

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Steel Tube Institute (STI),

a leading organization that brings together key producers in the steel to advance the use of steel tubing, is pleased to announce the formation of a subcommittee dedicated to stainless steel conduit. The initiative promotes the use of stainless steel systems for protecting electrical wiring in harsh and corrosive applications, providing a newly launched, stainless steel conduit resource page that offers technical white papers and discusses use cases and benefits of the material.

Stainless steel rigid conduit, NEC®-compliant for all facilities in all locations including hazardous areas, is renowned for its effectiveness and value in combating corrosion, offering durability and overall strength across a wide temperature range and ensuring the effective and safe operation of electrical systems over their intended lifespan. These characteristics, along with its recyclability, make stainless steel a long term, sustainable solution – offsetting its higher initial cost. Stainless steel conduit is easy to install, cleanable and aesthetically pleasing. Reduced maintenance and replacement avoidance are key benefits, resulting in less downtime and reduced risk to personnel who handle replacement in harsh and hazardous applications. The value in a stainless conduit system is apparent when considering total cost of ownership in environments such as petrochemical, food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, industrial facilities, infrastructure, marine and pulp/paper production.

The subcommittee, comprised of founding members, Atkore , Gibson Stainless

and Robroy Stainless , will play an integral role in educating architects, builders, electrical installers and municipalities on the appropriate applications for stainless steel conduit, according to Executive Director of Steel Tube Institute, Dale Crawford.



To learn more about the Stainless Steel Conduit Subcommittee and access the STI's resources on stainless steel conduit, visit steeltubeinstitute/steel-conduit/stainless-steel-conduit .

About Steel Tube Institute

The Steel Tube Institute was formed in 1930 when a group of manufacturers joined forces to promote and market steel tubing. Their goal was to mount a cooperative effort to improve manufacturing techniques and inform customers about their products' utility, versatility and competitive advantages. This, along with providing a forum for the discussion of issues impacting the industry, remains the focus of Steel Tube Institute's efforts. Learn more at and visit Steel Tube Institute on Linkedin .



Media Contact:

Angela Stanley

919-480-7937

[email protected]

SOURCE Steel Tube Institute

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED