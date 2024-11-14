Wavelynx Expands into Middle East and North Africa with New Office in Dubai

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 12, 2024 – Wavelynx Technologies, a trailblazer in advanced, secure, and versatile reader and credential solutions, today announced the launch of its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) operations, appointing Vishal Khullar, Director of Business Development, as head of the region. Wavelynx's secure and interoperable access control solutions enable businesses to modernize their authentication technology at a pace that suits their needs.



“At Wavelynx, we're committed to providing our customers, including those in the MENA region, with tailored access control solutions," said Rob Lydic, President of Wavelynx Technologies. "Our advanced technology helps businesses secure their facilities and embrace the opportunities of a digital future.”



The MENA region is experiencing a surge in demand for access control systems due to growing urbanization. As cities expand and security concerns rise, access control systems are becoming essential for managing access in commercial settings. These systems play a vital role in enhancing property security and preventing unauthorized access, making them a priority for companies seeking to protect employee safety, data, and assets.



Wavelynx is strategically positioned to deliver advanced access control solutions tailored to the diverse needs of the MENA region’s commercial real estate, hospitality, education, and healthcare sectors. The company’s innovative technologies are designed to enhance security measures, streamline operations, and create safer environments. These include their state of the art Ethos readers, Configure, and the Wavelynx Wallet Solution, which together offer streamlined security management, improved operational efficiency, and provide a modern approach to access control.



To deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of the MENA region, Wavelynx is collaborating with leading partners, including ACRE, AMAG, Genetec, and Tyco/JCI. By leveraging their expertise and market knowledge, Wavelynx is helping clients seamlessly integrate existing systems into the company’s open and secure access control platform, enhancing user experience and reducing operational costs.





