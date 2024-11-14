Dubai to Khasab Sailing Race Concludes with Exciting Victories, Celebrating Dubai Offshore Sailing Club’s 50th Anniversary

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) Dubai – 13 November 2024 – The 2nd edition of the adventurous Dubai to Khasab Sailing Race concluded in Musandam Governorate, marking the end of a 100-nautical-mile journey celebrating the longstanding maritime ties between the UAE and Oman. Celebrating 50th anniversary this year, the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC) organised the event in partnership with the Musandam Governor’s Office, Oman Sail, Marina Bandar Al Rowdha, and with the support of Khasab Port. The race showcased fierce competition among 43 sailors on 11 sailboats as part of Musandam’s winter season festivities.

Sailors navigated a route beginning in Dubai and passing through Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah before entering Omani waters and reaching the shores of Khasab. The race provided both tactical challenges and intense moments, with faster Division 1 boats securing an early lead by catching favourable southerly winds along the mountainous Omani coastline in the ear;y hours of Saturday morning. Meanwhile, Division 2 cruisers encountered lighter winds and completed their race based on calculated times as they reached designated checkpoints.

The winners were celebrated at a prize-giving ceremony in Khasab:

• Division 1: 1st - Nagini, 2nd - Southern Cross, 3rd - Shebeen

• Division 2: 1st - Astartia, 2nd - Songbird, 3rd - Wanderlust

David Worrall, D2K Race Directorrepresenting DOSC, expressed his pride in the successful event, stating: “It’s inspiring to see sailors from different nationalities come together for such a unique maritime experience. This race has celebrated the beauty of the region and the spirit of adventure that defines sailing in the Arabian Gulf. We extend our congratulations to the winners and look forward to hosting future events that unite people through the exciting sport of sailing.”

Key partners played an essential role in making the race possible. Hutchison Ports, the event sponsor, provided crucial support at Khasab Port for berthing, while the Musandam Governor’s Office and Oman coastguard facilitated all necessary permits, including simplified customs and immigration processes that were vital to the event’s success. Oman Sail, represented by Adam Al Balushi, expertly coordinated with local authorities to ensure seamless logistics, without which the race could not have proceeded.

The organisers highlighted the event’s positive impact on Musandam as a premier destination for sailing and adventure sports, recognising its natural beauty and strategic location. By drawing marine enthusiasts from around the globe, the race supports sustainable marine tourism and aligns with a long-term vision for regional water sports development.





