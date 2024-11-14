PKL Season 11: Confident Gujarat Giants Look To Rebuild After Returning To Winning Ways

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, Nov 14 (IANS) The Gujarat Giants have not had the best time so far in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11, but against the Bengal Warriorz, the side coached by Mehar Singh put in a memorable performance, to register their second win in nine games on Wednesday. The Gujarat Giants, who are currently bottom of the points table, will hope this result helps them to turn a corner.

Understandably, the team is quite happy, and one of their best players, Guman Singh, spoke at length about how important the result was. He said,“The win against the Bengal Warriorz will give us a lot of confidence. We played well, both in defence and in attack, and the coach had told me to play freely, which helped too.” Guman finished the game against the Bengal Warriorz with 17 points, and he has scored 65 points in the 9 games so far.

Looking ahead to the next game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Guman added,“We have to play like we did today. The Gujarat Giants must play without pressure and we will put in our best efforts on the mat as well.”

“We cannot say that any team is weak, all the teams in PKL Season 11 are very strong, no matter what the points table says. And yes, defeats do affect the players' confidence, and if both the defenders and attackers play well, we can do well in the next game as well,” said coach Ram Mehar Singh.

The coach further added, that it is not about one player, but the team on the whole.“Arjun Deshwal is a good raider, but that does not mean that the Gujarat Giants will focus on only him, because there are 6 other players on the mat, who can also cause damage. For us, it is important to ensure our defenders and attackers perform well and in tandem because then we are a different team.