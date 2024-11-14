Dubai Culture Celebrates Emerging Talent At Third Dubai Festival For Youth Music

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, U AE – 14
November 2024:
The
Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture)
has announced
the upcoming third edition of the
Dubai Festival for Youth music , an initiative aimed at identifying, nurturing, and empowering emerging talent across all musical arts. The festival strives to inspire young creatives to pursue their artistic passions, support musical arts centres, and enrich the local music scene by infusing it with fresh
blood.
The
Etihad
Museum will host this year's festival on
20 November , showcasing over 85
skilled participants from across the UAE. These young artists will compete for the festival's prestigious awards across five main categories: Best Vocal Performance, Best Arabic Instrumental Performance (Oud), Best Classical Instrumental Performance (Violin), Best Piano Performance, and Best Ensemble Performance, among others.
Dubai Culture has awarded
Dr Aref Alshaikh
the
' Music al Personality
of the Year '
title
in recognition of his longstanding literary contributions and influential role in enriching the local cultural landscape, and he will be honoured during the festival.
Dr.
Sheikh
is
one of the UAE's esteemed poets,
and has penned
the UAE national anthem and authored over 60 poetry and literature publications, including titles such as
'Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum: An Extraordinary Phenomenon,'
'What the Thirsty Seek,'
and
'Names from the Gulf'.
The
festival's judging panel will comprise renowned figures like Composer
Mohammad Malulla , maestro
Fadel Hamidi , and artist
Jasem Mohamed , who will evaluate the finalists' performances. Noteworthy
individuals
Abdulla Ali Ma k ki
and
Ameera Al - Ali , participants of the Steinway Piano Camp organised by House of Pianos and Steinway & Sons – Dubai in partnership with Dubai Culture, will also grace the festival
with their performances.
Fatma Al Jallaf, Acting Director of the Performing Arts Department at Dubai Culture , emphasised the Authority's commitment to elevating the local music sector, a pillar of the creative economy, saying,
'Through the Dubai Festival for Youth Music, Dubai Culture aims to create a sustainable creative environment that supports and empowers talent, offering them platforms to flourish. We hope to inspire them to continue their artistic journeys and to contribute, through their musical
abilities, to the strength of the cultural and creative industries.' She also highlighted the importance of honouring leading figures in the arts and literature as part of Dubai Culture's dedication to recognising local creative icons and raising public awareness of their achievements.
The
Dubai Festival for Youth Music
invites
the entry of
young Emirati and UAE-based musicians, solo vocalists, bands, and instrumentalists
-
both traditional and contemporary
-
aged 15 to 35. Festival participants must submit original, documented musical works,
that are
in line with UAE laws,
and
have not been previously showcased at local or international festivals. The submissions should reflect the values and traditions of the community and be produced locally, either by individual artists or music groups.
