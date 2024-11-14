Raising Awareness: A Call Against Parent Shaming And Fear-Mongering About Baby Sleep

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A call to professionals and individuals to offer more supportive and evidence-based forms of baby sleep parenting support

- Heidi Holvoet, founder Baby Sleep AdviceCA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In today's digital age, parents have access to an overwhelming amount of information on how to help their baby sleep. Helpful in many ways, but much of this content causes unnecessary stress, anxiety, and feelings of guilt in parents. To counter this, a group of experts launches a mission against parent shaming and fear-mongering on the topic of baby sleep.The mission, started by a small team of sleep consultants and a psychologist , aims to raise awareness about the negative impact of online baby sleep content. According to the experts, many of these resources promote unrealistic expectations and create a sense of failure in parents who struggle to help their baby sleep. Too often this leads to increased stress and anxiety, which can have a detrimental effect on parent as well as baby."As a new mom we want to“get it right” ", says Nayara Vicente, mom to a 3 month old baby boy, "so we do our research and reading through the internet and books and there is so much information there it's overwhelming. And at the end often leaves us with more anxiety trying to do it right and easily getting frustrated when it doesn't happen as it“must”. And that way we not just doubt ourselves but also put high expectations on our poor babies who are just as human as we are, and not machines/robots."The approach taken by this mission is the opposite of fear-mongering and shaming. Instead, it focuses on empowering parents and helping them feel secure and confident in their sleep parenting. By providing evidence-based information and teaching sleep techniques that are not rigid and unrealistic, but tuned into a baby and their parents' needs and abilities, the experts help parents achieve lasting improvements in their baby's sleep.This way parents understand what's happening for their baby, developmentally as well as their very own personality and environment, and how they can use that understand to create positive changes and sustained improved sleep."This is not dismissing the often devastating effect not sleeping well has on parents' well-being," head sleep consultant and founder of the Baby Sleep Advice platform, Heidi Holvoet, says, "This is not a matter of 'letting things be' and 'deal with it'. On the contrary, we work hard every day, and have done so since 2008, to help parents achieve that improved sleep, without the harshness of any crying, without the overwhelm and anxiety of unrealistic and unscientific must-do's, but with a kind and effective true-learning approach for sleep."Having developed a unique approach and communication standards to achieve this guilt-free and anxiety-reducing approach for parents, the team is calling on individuals and organizations to join them in their efforts. They believe that by working together, they can create a more supportive and understanding environment for parents, both online and at all early years contact points.The mission also encourages parents to speak up and share their experiences, as this can help break the stigma surrounding baby sleep struggles and promote a truly positive and realistic approach.In conclusion, the call against parent shaming and fear-mongering about baby sleep is a crucial step towards promoting a healthier and more supportive parenting culture. The experts behind this mission are determined to make a positive impact and urge everyone to join them in their cause. Together, we can create a more compassionate and understanding community for parents and their little ones.

