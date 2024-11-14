Transformative Weight Loss: Natural Slimming And Sustainable Weight Loss Retreats At Zulal Wellness Resort

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar presents a transformative approach to with two unique retreats tailored to its participants' individual goals. The Sustainable Weight Loss and Natural Slimming Retreats are available for stays for three nights onwards and prioritise weight reduction with long-term health improvement, giving guests the tools to continue a healthier lifestyle into 2025 and beyond.

Designed for achieving optimum and long lasting ideal weight, the Sustainable Weight Loss retreat prioritises fitness, weight loss and long term health improvement. It starts with a personal health and wellness consultation where each guest plans the details of their itinerary based on current health and future wellness objectives and includes a daily treatment, with the option to choose from an invigorating massage, an oriental scalp massage, signature full body Tadleek massage or a signature relaxing Al Qadam foot massage. The retreat includes a wide, and results orientated selection of daily fitness sessions built around weight loss, such as the Metabolic Boost, Watsu Aquatic Training and EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation).

The Natural Slimming retreat is ideal for long lasting and holistic weight management and focuses specifically on weight loss, eating habits and detoxification. Starting with a full consultation to plan the journey around short- and long-term health goals, the retreat includes a personalised programme of daily wellness treatments and therapies curated specifically for healthy weight loss, such as the "Seaweed Detox" Body Scrub and Stimulating Hip & Thigh Treatment. With more than 18 daily fitness sessions to choose from and retreat length dependent, physio sessions designed to promote posture, guests leave feeling fully revitalised, confident and ready to continue their journey to a naturally slim future.

For each retreat, guests will enjoy three daily wellness meals using organic, whole foods that are beautifully presented and full of flavour. They also have the opportunity to learn about how to make their own wellness cuisine at home, by taking cooking classes included in the retreat. The experience include luxury accommodation amidst the serene surroundings of Zulal Wellness resort, complimentary wellness minibar and daily laundry for sports attire. Guests can undergo an optional Physical analysis, Body Composition analysis and VISIA Facial Imaging Skin Analysis for detailed insights into their health and fitness, and get full access to fitness, leisure and wellness centre facilities and selected activities.

To truly complement a journey to lasting ideal weight, guests can enjoy a wide range of slimming solutions at the Huzan Aesthetics Centre. From skin tightening and fat reduction with Thermage CPT® and BODYTITEFX® to the NuEra® treatment for cellulite and stretch mark reduction and Ultraformer III for enhancing skin texture and elasticity, the clinic offers cutting-edge solutions that leverage advanced technologies for customised care, without the need for surgical interventions.

The Sustainable Weight Loss and The Natural Slimming Retreats start from QAR 9,150 (single occupancy) and QAR 14,550 (double occupancy) for three nights at Zulal Discovery.

Contact Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som at [email protected] , call/WhatsApp +974 4477 6555 or visit for more information or to book.