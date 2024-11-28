Poland Claims Sending NATO Troops To Ukraine Currently Not Appropriate

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At this stage, sending troops, including Polish forces, to Ukraine is not considered an appropriate decision.

This was stated by Head of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, in an interview on ZET , as reported by Ukrinform.

"At this stage, sending NATO to Ukraine is not an appropriate decision. Right now, Ukraine needs support in the form of weapons, as well as an appropriate assessment of the economic conditions for conducting the war against Russia," Siewiera noted.

He explained that Western countries should focus on supporting Ukraine and applying the necessary pressure on Russia, particularly in terms of strengthening sanctions to prevent Russia from bypassing them, especially in acquiring weapons or their components, and ensuring Russia cannot profit from energy sales. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

Earlier, UK Foreign Minister David Lammy, commenting on information from Le Monde regarding renewed discussions about sending Western troops to Ukraine, stated that London would not be sending its troops to Ukraine.

According to Le Monde, secret debates on deploying Western military forces and private defense companies to Ukraine have intensified amid the possibility of the US ceasing its support for Ukraine if Donald Trump assumes the presidency in January next year. Paris and London do not rule out leading this coalition, although the conditions have not yet been defined.