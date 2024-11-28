Moldova's Constitutional Court Confirms Maia Sandu's Re-Election As President

(MENAFN- IANS) Bucharest, Nov 29 (IANS) The Constitutional Court of Moldova officially validated the results of the November 3 presidential runoff, confirming Maia Sandu's re-election as President.

"The decision is final, cannot be appealed, and takes effect immediately," announced the court's President Domnica Manole, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the runoff, Sandu secured 930,139 votes, defeating her opponent Alexandr Stoianoglo, who garnered 750,430 votes.

This victory makes Sandu the first directly elected president in Moldova to secure a second term.

Under Moldovan law, the president-elect must take the oath of office before the Parliament and the Constitutional Court within 45 days of the election.

The presidential term lasts four years, starting from the date of the swearing-in ceremony.

Sandu, a pro-European reformist leader, has been at the forefront of efforts to modernise Moldova and strengthen its ties with the European Union.