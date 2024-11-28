عربي


Real Kashmir Play Gokulm Kerala At TRC In I-League Today

Real Kashmir Play Gokulm Kerala At TRC In I-League Today


11/28/2024 9:06:33 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Real Kashmir FC is all set to take on Gokulam Kerala FC on Friday at TRC Stadium in an I-League 2024-25 match. The game will kick off at 2:00 PM.

Both teams are coming off wins in their season openers. The Snow Leopards comfortably beat Rajasthan United FC 2-0, while Gokulam Kerala was made to toil in their dramatic come-from-behind 3-2 win over Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Speaking at the pregame press conference on Thursday, Real Kashmir coach Ishfaq Ahmad said Gokulam will be a tough opponent and hoped his team will play“excellent football and deliver a positive result.”

Ishfaq also lauded the home support the team received in their game against Rajasthan and wanted the same to continue on Friday.

“We appeal to everyone to come, watch Friday's match, and support Kashmir's team,” he said.

After the first round of games, Real Kashmir is currently top of the I-League table, while Gokulam is placed second.

These two have played five times with the Snow Leopards winning three of those meetings. Sony Sports will broadcast the game.

J&K Football Association has also called upon fans to create an electric atmosphere for the matchup.

“We call upon the entire football fraternity of J&K to join us in the stands, cheer with pride, and inspire our team to greatness. Let's come together, show our unwavering support, and fuel our players with the energy to secure a memorable victory!” the FA said in a statement.

Real Kashmir Squad:

Goalkeepers: Furkan Ahmad, Mohammad Arbaz, Shivam Pednekar

Defenders: Hyder Wani, Salah Shafi, Shahid Nazir Wani, Mohammed Aqib, Karandeep Singh, Aminou Bouba, Ramazani Tshimanga

Midfielders: Asrar Rehbar, Shykh Talib, Mohammad Inam, Afridi Bhat, Lalramdinsanga Ralte, Lalramsanga Tlaichunn, Sheikh Aqib Mushtaq, Kamal Issah, Kojo Conney Idan

Forwards: Basit Ahmed, Ahteeb Ahmad, Ifham Ahmad, Ubaid Ullah Haroon, Shakir Ahmad Sheikh, Abdou Karim Samb

Kashmir Observer

