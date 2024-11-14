EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

Aumann achieves 17% revenue and 86% EBITDA growth in the first nine months and strengthens growth areas outside the automotive

Aumann achieves 17% revenue and 86% EBITDA growth in the first nine months and strengthens growth areas outside the automotive industry





Beelen, 14 November 2024



Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automation solutions and robotics applications, recorded a revenue increase of 16.8% to €233.1 million in the first nine months of 2024. EBITDA grew even more significantly in the same period by 86.4% to €25.2 million, which raised the EBTIDA margin from 6.8% to 10.8%. Order intake after nine months was at €157.9 million, 36.6% below the previous year, while the order backlog stood at a solid €223.6 million as of 30 September 2024, compared to €308.9 million in the previous year. The Executive Board specifies its forecast for the full year 2024 at around €320 million in revenue with an EBITDA margin at the upper end of the forecast range of 9 to 11%.



In the E-mobility segment, Aumann was able to grow particularly strongly and increased revenue by 25.7% to €191.1 million. EBITDA more than doubled to €23.3 million, which is an up of 110.9% year-on-year. At the same time, weaker end-customer demand and uncertain regulatory conditions are leading to a noticeable reluctance on the part of automobile manufacturer to invest. Hence, order intake in the E-mobility segment fell by 32.5% to €136.1 million, which will likely lead to a decline in revenue in the coming financial year. However, it can be assumed that the investments in new electrified vehicle models planned and currently postponed by the car manufacturers will be made up for with a delay.



The Classic segment, which has combined technologies for combustion engines as well as non-automotive applications in the past, will be geared towards new growth areas. After Aumann has consistently developed the key technologies of the electrical drive train and now offers the automation of the production of complex electric motors, battery systems and inverters, the focus will increasingly shift to applications outside the automotive industry. The former Classic segment will therefore be renamed "Next Automation" and will focus on automation solutions for applications such as clean tech, aerospace and life sciences.



The demand for automation solutions and robotics applications will increase significantly in the coming years. While the transformation to electromobility continues to be the focus in the automotive industry, "reshoring" and demographic change are leading to increasing investments in automation technology in other areas. Aumann is proving to be a reliable partner thanks to its solid balance sheet with a net liquidity of €126.0 million as of 30 September 2024 and intends to grow both organically and through M&A.



