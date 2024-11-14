Number Of Victims Of Israeli Aggression On Lebanon Rises To 3,365 Dead, 14,344 Injured

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Lebanese of has announced that the number of deaths as a result of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon since October 2023 has risen to 3,365 people and about 14,344 injured.

The ministry said in a statement that the Israeli army's raids yesterday resulted in 78 deaths and 122 injuries.

The ministry also announced the toll of raids launched by the Israeli entity on Lebanese towns in the past few days, indicating that the toll is not final pending verification of the identity of remains that were removed from the targeted areas.

The ministry said in a statement that the number of deaths in the town of Dohat Aramoun in the Aley district in Mount Lebanon Governorate this morning reached eight dead, including three children and three women, in addition to 17 wounded and a number of human remains.

In the town of Baalshamieh in the Aley district of Mount Lebanon Governorate, the death toll as a result of raids launched by the entity yesterday reached 8 dead, including two children and two women, in addition to 5 wounded and body parts.

In Joun town in the Chouf district of Mount Lebanon Governorate, the death toll as a result of raids launched by the entity yesterday reached 20 dead, including eight children and eight women, in addition to 12 wounded and body parts.

In the town of Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain in southern Lebanon, the death toll as a result of raids launched by the entity last Saturday reached 20 dead and 19 wounded. In the town of Almat in the Jbeil district of Mount Lebanon Governorate, the death toll as a result of raids launched by the Israeli entity last Sunday reached 25 dead, including 9 women and 7 children, in addition to seven wounded and body parts.

