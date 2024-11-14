Dana Assist Enhances Platform With AI Crisis Support Feature During Storm Dana To Aid Valencia Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Informational and humanitarian aid

Dana Assist adds AI-powered crisis support, providing essential resources and real-time guidance to communities impacted by Storm Dana in Valencia

- Andrii Shpak, co-founder of Dana Assist, ALICANTE, SPAIN, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dana Assist, an AI-powered healthcare platform, is currently in active testing for its Version 2.0, having gathered valuable insights for future developments. Originally launched to support doctors and patients by streamlining documentation and enhancing communication, Dana Assist expanded its capabilities following Storm Dana, adding a crisis support function designed to provide urgent, real-time assistance to those affected by the disaster. This new feature offers vital information and guidance for individuals navigating recovery efforts-especially when time is limited, and questions are complex and unique.Dana Assist's core mission remains focused on healthcare, yet when Storm Dana struck, the team rapidly adapted to meet broader community needs. The new online assistant now available on their platform provides up-to-date information on essential resources such as local aid centers, medical support, and community services. This crisis support function is freely accessible, offering precise and personalized responses to complex questions, making it a crucial resource for individuals in need of quick, accurate information.Available at dana-assist, the platform offers a Spanish-language interface with the option to respond in English. Dana Assist's commitment to timely, reliable information underscores the potential for AI to support communities in crisis, allowing individuals to quickly and efficiently find essential resources.About Dana AssistDana Assist, headquartered in Alicante, Spain, is a healthcare technology company focused on advancing patient and provider support through AI-driven solutions. Founded in [9/5/2024], the platform aims to reduce the administrative workload of healthcare professionals, allowing for greater patient-centered care. Currently in the testing phase for Version 2.0, Dana Assist recently added a crisis support feature following Storm Dana, making the platform accessible to anyone needing real-time information during emergencies. Follow assist on Instagram for updates on Dana Assist's mission to serve healthcare and community needs.

