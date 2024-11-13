15Th Jordanian Ophthalmology Congress Highlights Medical Advancements, Attracts Global Experts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for HRH Princess Muna Al Hussein, Yousef Qoussous on Wednesday inaugurated the 15th International of the Jordanian Ophthalmologists Society.

The event, set to run for four days, is being held in collaboration with the Middle East African Council of Ophthalmology (MEACO), the International Keratoconus Society (IKS), and the Jordanian Optometrist Association.

In his speech, Qoussous said that this scientific event reflects Jordan's "high status" in the medical field, noting that the congress brings together leading doctors and scientists from Arab and friendly countries, along with many Jordanian ophthalmologists, who will present scientific papers on the latest advancements in ophthalmology.

Qoussous also highlighted that the congress reinforces Jordan's pioneering role in advancing healthcare and medical education, particularly in ophthalmology, a field experiencing significant development within the Kingdom.

He further emphasised Jordan's status as a top destination for medical tourism due to its expertise in various medical specialties and pointed out that Jordan has been a forerunner in training specialised ophthalmologists.

Salem Abu Ghanam, head of the conference's scientific committee, said that the event will feature 200 speakers, including 32 international lecturers, as well as distinguished ophthalmologists from various sectors across Jordan.

He noted that the conference will include 23 scientific sessions aimed at presenting the latest technologies in eye disease treatment, along with eight workshops focused on enhancing practical skills in specialized eye surgeries.

Muawiah Bdour, the conference president, praised the "heroic efforts" of Jordanian healthcare workers in Gaza who have been treating the injured, adding that a special session will be dedicated to discussing eye injuries resulting from the conflict in Gaza, with contributions from doctors from Gaza, Jordan and other Arab countries.