Global Bakery Ingredients Market Growth: Projected To Reach $23.26 Billion By 2028 With An Impressive 8.2% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Business Research Company has updated all its reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The bakery ingredients market has expanded from $15.72 billion in 2023 to $16.99 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8%. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for convenience foods, increasing popularity of artisanal baked goods, expansion in retail and foodservice sectors, higher disposable incomes, urbanization, and busy lifestyles.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Bakery Ingredients Market and Its Growth Rate?

The bakery ingredients market is expected to grow significantly, reaching $23.26 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2%. This growth is attributed to rising health consciousness, the expansion of e-commerce, innovative products, emerging markets, and a demand for premium products. Major trends include clean label ingredients, sustainability practices, automation and digital tools in production, and advanced processing techniques.

Dive Into Detailed Insights of the Global Bakery Ingredients Market with a Free Sample Report:



What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Bakery Ingredients Market?

Rising consumption of convenience foods is anticipated to boost the bakery ingredients market, as these ingredients improve the quality, texture, and flavor of quick-preparation meals.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Bakery Ingredients Market?

Major companies operating in the market are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Südzucker AG, Royal DSM N.V., Kerry Group plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Wacker Chemie AG, Glanbia plc, Lesaffre ET Compagnie, Novozymes A/S, Dawn Foods Ltd., Puratos Group, Tate & Lyle PLC, Corbion N.V., Lallemand Inc., CSM Bakery Solutions, MGP Ingredients Inc., Zeelandia International B.V., British Bakels Ltd., Grain Millers Inc., Muntons Plc, Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd., Uniferm GmbH & Co. KG, Orkla Latvija

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Bakery Ingredients Market?

Major players in the bakery ingredients industry are innovating in ingredient formulations, including the development of traceable active sourdough, to satisfy the increasing consumer demand for transparency, authenticity, and healthier, high-quality baked goods. Traceable active sourdough is produced through a documented and transparent fermentation process, ensuring the verifiable origin and quality of its ingredients throughout production.

What Are the Segments of the Global Bakery Ingredients Market?

1) By Product Type: Emulsifiers, Leavening Agents, Enzymes, Baking Powder And Mixes, Oils, Fats And Shortenings, Colors And Flavors, Starch, Other Products

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By Application: Bread, Cookies and Biscuits, Rolls And Pies, Cakes And Pastries, Other Applications

4) By End Users: Industrial, Foodservice, Retail

Geographic Overview: Europe at the Helm of the Bakery Ingredients Market

Europe was the largest region in the bakery ingredients market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Bakery Ingredients Market Defined?

Bakery ingredients are the raw materials used in baking, including flour, sugar, yeast, and eggs, which are combined in specific amounts to make baked goods like bread, cakes, and pastries. Each ingredient plays a role in determining the texture, flavor, and structure of the final product.

The Bakery Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Bakery Ingredients Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Bakery Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into bakery ingredients market size, bakery ingredients market drivers and trends, bakery ingredients global market major players, bakery ingredients competitors' revenues, bakery ingredients global market positioning, and bakery ingredients market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Bakery & Confectionary Global Market Report 2024



Bread And Bakery Products Global Market Report 2024



Organic Bakery Products Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.