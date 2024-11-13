Ex-Deputy Mayor Of Popasna Sentenced In Absentia For Siding With Enemy
Date
11/13/2024 7:16:19 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The former deputy mayor of Popasna, the town in Luhansk region, was sentenced to eight years in prison for aiding and abetting the enemy.
That's according to the SBU security agency, Ukrinform reports.
"The former deputy mayor of Popasna was handed down a court verdict for aiding the enemy. The inquiry learned that in the spring of 2022, when the city was being stormed by invaders, a pro-Russian official, supporter of the (pro-Russia - ed.) Party of Regions, refused to evacuate. After Popasna was occupied, he voluntarily started to cooperate with the enemy and in July was appointed deputy head of the "Popasnaya district administration of the LPR," the report says.
It is noted that the traitor held the position until the end of August 2022 before getting a job with the occupation "administration of the Pervomaysky district". In Popasna, a town that was eventually wiped out, the Russians liquidated their local "authority".
The court found the offender guilty under Art. 111-1 Part 5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and imposed a sentence of eight years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.
The traitor is currently on the wanted list.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, an enemy aide from Luhansk region was sentenced to nine years in prison.
