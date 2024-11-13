Cityscape Global Offers Attendees Access To Entire Real Estate Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The penultimate afternoon of Cityscape Global 2024, the largest show in the world, featured mega-projects made of recycled materials, as well as providing attendees insights into dream properties and opportunities at the Riyadh & Centre, Malham. The four-day event is showcasing the entire real estate investment journey, from making it easier for attendees to go from exploring properties, to fixing a special rate mortgage and then custom-designing their dream property. A host of Saudi banks, including Alinma Bank, Riyad Bank, and Bank Albilad, have been offering special mortgage rates to Cityscape Global attendees buying off-plan, purchasing ready-made property, or undertaking self-construction. On the developer front there were 70-plus international developers exhibiting this week, including Egypt's Hyde Park Developments and AlAhly Sabbour Development, UK-based Regal London Properties, and Bahrain's Diyar Al Muharraq. On the interiors side, Cityscape Global facilitated a dedicated design consultation zone set up by Umq Design Company - a Saudi-owned interior design firm dedicated to transforming homeowners' visions into reality.AI Opportunities in Global South Immense, Says Top InvestorGlobal investors witnessed the most promising trends from the PropTech Stage, where a panel discussion took place to explore several pressing topics. These included the imminent evolution of construction tech from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digitalization to automation, the challenges facing the construction industry, and the nuances of investing in different regions, particularly the Global South (Africa, LATAM, Asia and Oceania).“The Global South is expected to contribute 80 per cent of the total infrastructure in the next 50 years, requiring different technologies,” said Mauricio Weiss, Founding Partner of Zacua Ventures.According to Weiss, what we are seeing in the most advanced construction companies is the overarching adoption of automation and artificial intelligence to speed up and streamline processes and make sure companies are as best placed as possible to tackle the ongoing shift of construction set to happen over the next five decades.Sports BoulevardOn the Future Living Stage, the focus turned to sustainable cities in the desert. Jayne McGivern is CEO of the non-profit Sports Boulevard Foundation, which is developing a 135km“green spine” that will run through the very heart of Riyadh. The former president of Madison Square Gardens in New York and Las Vegas, she explained how Sports Boulevard is fundamental to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by aiming to improve the quality of life in the capital, promoting exercise and outdoor living among the city's young people, and providing the population easy access to more than 50 different sports.When asked why the world's largest urban park is being developed in a city where the climate can reach 50°C, McGivern was unapologetic.“If we don't do it, it will reach 60°C in 10 years,” she responded, highlighting that while Riyadh is indisputably hot for three months of the year, it is very pleasant the rest of the year while also not suffering the humidity commonplace in other Middle Eastern cities.“We are focusing on lowering night-time temperatures, which are the most damaging to the environment,” McGivern explained, adding that the temperature in Riyadh after nightfall has risen considerably in the past 25 years because traditional construction materials absorb heat and release it back into the city when the sun sets. In response, Sports Boulevard will focus on non-absorbent, recycled materials. A cycling track, for example, will be made with shredded car tyres under a top layer of asphalt.“It's way more comfortable, it looks much nicer, is cheaper, faster to deliver, and saves tons of carbon in its production,” she added.International PavilionsThe global perspective was emphasised through the International Pavilions, which includes more than 22 countries. Oman, Bahrain, Turkey, Thailand, Pakistan and Portugal, are some of the International Pavilions that are enabling networking and collaboration opportunities with some of the most esteemed developers in the region.“Cityscape Global in Riyadh has not only highlighted the impressive growth and innovation within the real estate and construction sectors, but has also served as an inspiring platform to connect with industry leaders and visionaries driving the future of these industries,” said Faisal Sultan, Chairman of Oman-based Majan Engineering Consultants.“Our primary objective here was to explore opportunities within this region, yet what has stood out and exceeded our expectations has been the chance to go beyond professional interactions and foster genuine relationships – an approach that has been fundamental to our resilience and success in Oman. This ability to build true partnerships is what we hope will define our growth in this region as well.” Anthony Joshua, OBE, Talks Investing Safely and Hails Saudi's Future-Forward Growth PlansTwo-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua OBE opened up about his journey as a professional athlete, businessman, and entrepreneur in a candid talk that concluded with a Q&A session with the audience.“My first time at the event has been good,” he said.“I have my family and friends here and I've met a lot of people who, like me, are interested in the future of Riyadh. One thing I have noticed is that as other economies across the world are slowing things down, cutting budgets, Saudi is making moves for growth and investing in the economy. So, it's a place of growth, and that's what I'm all about.”According to Joshua, when sportspeople do well in their careers and get rewarded, there are similarities to the business world:“If you do well, you get rewarded, whether it's dividends or bonuses. But it is what you do with those things that's important. You want to take care of your family, you want to take care of the community, you want to take care of your friends. You also need to take care of the government and need to take care of associates. So, all of a sudden, that bonus starts to shrink. I wanted to make sure that I had my head on my shoulders and I didn't get carried away. It's a business now, and looking into ways to invest safely, such as prime property in prime locations. It's certainly something I'm looking at.”Cityscape Global 2024 is sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH) in partnership with Real Estate General Authority (REGA), Vision 2030, Housing Program, and organized by Tahaluf. Cityscape Global 2024 supporting Foundation Partners include National Housing Company (NHC), NEOM, ROSHN, New Murabba, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), Diriyah Company and Destination Partner, MASAR.To learn more and register for the event, visit-END-About Cityscape GlobalFirst held in 2002, Cityscape Global is organized by Tahaluf, a strategic alliance between Informa PLC, the Saudi Arabian Federation for Cyber Security and Programming (SAFCSP) and the Events Investment Fund (EIF).Amid vast ongoing urban development across the Kingdom, the launch of Cityscape Global in Saudi Arabia will provide architects, urban planning specialists, consultants, and representatives of investment agencies, economic agencies, and cities with abundant opportunities to discuss the most recent advancements in the MENA and global real estate industry.Cityscape Global will also provide local, regional, and international businesses with a high-profile platform to showcase their projects and services to visitors from all over the world, while also forging new multinational collaborations. To learn more, please visit our website.

