JEREMY RENNER NAMED AS GRAND MARSHAL OF THE 92ND ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE SUPPORTING MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LIVE PARADE TO BE PRESENTED ON THE STREETS OF HOLLYWOOD, CA

IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES ON SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2024

AT 6:00 P.M. AND AIR TO FOLLOW ON THE CW ON DECEMBER 14, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor, and Philanthropist Jeremy Renner to serve as Grand Marshal for the 92nd Anniversary of The Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots.

The live parade presented in association with The City of Los Angeles will take place on the streets of Hollywood, CA on Sunday, December 1, 2024 starting at 6:00 p.m. at Hollywood landmark TCL

Chinese Theatre.

Photo of Jeremy Renner. Credit: Photographer John Russo

Hollywood Christmas Parade logo courtesy of The Hollywood Christmas Parade

Jeremy Renner

is an award-winning actor and dedicated philanthropist whose commitment to giving back is as integral to his identity as his celebrated film roles.

In 2023, he founded the RennerVation Foundation, a youth-focused nonprofit dedicated to creating meaningful opportunities for children in foster care and at-risk youth.

The foundation's mission is to foster joy, growth, and a strong sense of belonging, offering these young individuals experiences and resources that allow them to embrace the fullness of childhood.

With memorable performances in films including The Hurt Locker and the Avengers series, as well as in the hit TV show Mayor of Kingstown, Renner has increasingly channeled his influence toward philanthropy.

Through educational support and enriching experiences, the RennerVation Foundation strives to empower disadvantaged youth by giving young people the chance to flourish and dream. ( RennerVationFoundation )

" I'm honored to serve as the Grand Marshal for this year's Hollywood Christmas Parade and excited to partner with Toys for Tots to bring joy to children in need.

Their mission aligns closely with the work we do at the RennerVation Foundation, creating meaningful experiences for at-risk youth.

This season of giving is about spreading hope, and I'm thrilled to share this moment with my family and friends from the foundation as we work together to make a difference ."

– Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner)

A cherished tradition in the Southland, The 92 nd Anniversary of The Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots, will kick off the holiday season with spectacular fanfare including movie cars, award-winning bands from around the country, dazzling equestrians, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, and humorous specialty acts, culminating with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus and his reindeer.

Following the reveal of the 2024 Grand Marshal, the full parade talent lineup will soon be announced.

More About The Hollywood Christmas Parade :

2024 marks The 92 nd Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade,

an American tradition.

The live parade is produced by Associated Television International and presented in association with The City of Los Angeles on the streets of Hollywood, CA.

This year's celebration will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2024 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Since 1928 the live Hollywood Christmas Parade has been a loved and cherished annual holiday tradition enjoyed by Angelenos, as well as by millions watching the televised airings of the parade nationally on The CW Network on December 14th, 2024 and internationally on Armed Forces Network around the world.

The only exceptions were during World War II from 1942 to 1944 when the parade wasn't presented, and in 2020, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The parade was then presented live again in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and excitedly returns this year to celebrate its 92nd Anniversary live in the streets of Hollywood, CA!

Grand Marshals

who have appeared in The Hollywood Christmas Parade during the last 91 years include:

Gene Autry, Roy Rogers, Bob Hope, Art Linklater, Lawrence Welk, Charlton Heston, Jeanette Loft, Dale Evans and Roy Rogers, Danny Thomas, Mary Pickford, Joe E. Brown, Dick Van Dyke, Robert Vaughn, Pat Boone, Fred McMurray, Stevie Wonder, Buddy Ebsen, Walter Matthau, Ernest Borgnine, Johnny Mathis, General Robert E. Cushman, Jr., John Wayne, General Omar Bradley, James Stewart, Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood, Ron Howard, George Peppard, Michael Landon, William Shatner, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Tony Danza, Sammy Davis, Jr., Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Arnold and Roseanne Barr, Bob and Dolores Hope, Louis Gossett, Jr., Robert Urich, Beau Bridges, Dennis Hopper and Frankie Muñiz, Peter Fonda, Mickey Rooney, Johnny Grant, Magic Johnson, Antonio Villaraigosa, George López, Bob Barker, Joy and Regis Philbin, Susan Lucci, Larry King, Marie Osmond, Joe Mantegna, Buzz Aldrin, Penn & Teller, Olivia Newton-John, Mario Lopez, Dr. Mehmet C. Oz, Jerry O'Connell, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Sheryl Underwood, Danny Trejo and Colonel Paris D. Davis, among others.

The Hollywood Christmas Parade was originally called the Santa Claus Lane Parade.

When the American performer Gene Autry, who was known as The Singing Cowboy, was riding on his horse down Hollywood Boulevard in the 1946 Santa Claus Lane Parade, he heard young parade spectators in the crowd exclaim, "Here comes Santa Claus!"

This incident became the inspiration for Autry to compose the traditional perennial Christmas holiday song, "Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)," which he co-wrote with Oakley Haldeman in 1949.

Autry first recorded the song in 1947.

The song was released as a single by Columbia Records, and became a #5 country and #9 pop hits at the time.

Gene Autry is the only celebrity to have five stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one in each of the five categories, Motion Pictures, Radio, Recording, Television and Live Theater.

Today the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard at Highland Avenue, part of the Hollywood Christmas Parade route, is named Gene Autry Square.

The live parade features 5,000 participants, and will be taped for multiple nationwide network television broadcasts to be aired during the holiday season.

The parade will travel along a 3.2 mile U-shaped route starting at Orange Street and Hollywood Boulevard traveling east on Hollywood Boulevard toVine Street, turning south on Vine Street to Sunset Boulevard, and then turning west on Sunset Boulevard traveling back to Orange Street.

The Origin and Evolution of the Marine Toys for Tots Program 77 Years Ago :

Toys for Tots

began in 1947 as the brainchild of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks.

Actually it was his wife, Diane Hendricks, who was the real inspiration.

She had a few handcrafted dolls and asked Bill to deliver them to an agency that supports children in need.

When Bill Hendricks reported back to his wife that he could not find such an organization, she instructed him to "start one!"

Major Hendricks and the Marines in his reserve unit in Los Angeles collected and distributed 5,000 toys in 1947.

Seeing such successful community engagement in 1947, the Commandant directed all Marine Reserve Sites to implement a Toys for Tots campaign, transforming it into a national community action program in 1948.

Bill Hendrick's civilian job was Director of Public Relations at Warner Brothers Studios.

He had many celebrity friends who he asked to help support the newly created Marine Toys for Tots Program.

As a personal friend and as a favor to Bill Hendricks, Walt Disney designed the first Toys for Tots poster, which included a miniature three-car train that was subsequently adopted as the Toys for Tots logo.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charity, was established in 1991 at the behest of the Marine Corps to help run and support the Marine Toys for Tots Program.

The Foundation raises funds, purchases toys, provides promotional and support materials, manages all funds raised and donated, solicits corporate support, educates the public, and handles day-to-day operations.

Presently, the Marine Toys for Tots Program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children annually.

To learn more, please visit:

This year's parade will include an exciting lineup of Novelties and Groups, Marching Bands, Dance Groups. Talent Guest Appearances, Performances and Character Balloons such as The Santa Grinch, Santa Garfield and Cat In The Hat.

More information about this year's Parade including the Hosts, Celebrities and Performers will be announced soon.

For Parade inquiries, please call the 24/7 Hollywood Christmas Parade Hotline toll free at 1-833-PARADE1 (1-833-727-2331).

For updates on this year's parade, please visit the parade's official website at

Follow us on Facebook at:



For Media Credentials To Cover The Red Carpet Arrivals and/or The Parade on Sunday, December 1, 2024:

Press Check-In on Parade Day, Sunday, December 1, 2024 will begin at 3:00 p.m.

at 7051 Hollywood Boulevard (at Sycamore Street), Hollywood, CA 90028 outside on Sycamore Street. Please bring photo IDs.

Red Carpet Arrivals will be held from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. with assigned positions.

Media covering the Parade will be moved from the Red Carpet Arrivals Area to the Parade Route from 5:30 – 6:00 p.m.

The Parade will be presented from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., where media will be placed in Press Pits along Hollywood Boulevard.

Media are advised to park in the Ovation Hollywood Parking Garage accessed from Highland Avenue, between Franklin Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

# # #

Media Contact for The Hollywood Christmas Parade :

Steve Moyer, Steve Moyer Public Relations @ 818.784.7027 (Work); 818.337.9987 (Cell); [email protected] ; @stevemoyerpr

SOURCE Associated Television International

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED