India Urges States To Consider Nuclear Power Plants To Meet Growing Demand

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 13 (KNN) In a push to diversify India's mix and support growing power demand, Power Manohar Lal on Tuesday called on states lacking resources to explore nuclear-based power options.

Lal suggested that states with aging coal-fired could consider replacing these sites with nuclear facilities, which would contribute to India's decarbonisation goals and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

This recommendation aligns with the Indian government's strategy to expand low-emission energy production.

In its most recent federal budget, the government proposed partnering with private players to develop small nuclear reactors as part of its drive to promote cleaner energy sources.

Nuclear energy, which produces zero carbon emissions, is seen as a crucial component of India's energy transition, helping the country balance the needs of economic growth with climate commitments.

India currently generates around 8 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power but aims to increase this capacity to 20 GW by 2032.

Despite this ambition, the country has faced challenges in securing international collaboration for nuclear projects, partly due to strict nuclear compensation laws that have hindered negotiations with foreign suppliers, including General Electric and Westinghouse.

Alongside nuclear energy expansion, Minister Lal urged states to identify and list their power utilities on the stock exchange, a move intended to attract greater private investment in the sector.

These investments are crucial not only for advancing nuclear power but also for enhancing the country's renewable energy infrastructure. India has set an ambitious target of reaching 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

To support this transition, Lal emphasised the need for robust transmission systems capable of accommodating increased renewable energy capacity, including wind and solar.

India's long-term success in meeting both energy demand and environmental goals will rely on states' willingness to adopt innovative approaches, including nuclear power, alongside ongoing renewable energy efforts.

(KNN Bureau)