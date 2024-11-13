Andhra Police To Grill Film Director Ram Gopal Varma Over Anti-CM Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) A team from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday served a notice on director Gopal Varma for his allegedly objectionable comments against Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and their family members.

A police team led by Sub-Inspector Shivaramaiah served the notice on the film director at his residence in Hyderabad, directing him to appear before the investigating officer in connection with a case registered over his comments last year.

The Prakasam district police on Tuesday registered a case against the filmmaker on a complaint by a local Telugu Desam Party leader, Ramalingam.

It was alleged that RGV, as the film director is popularly known, made derogatory comments against TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, other family members and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan during the promotion of his film 'Vyuham' late last year.

The filmmaker had also allegedly posted objectionable comments on social media platforms.

A case under Section 336 (4) and 353 (2) of the BNS Act and also under Section 67 of the IT Act was registered against RGV at Maddipadu police station.

The controversial filmmaker had allegedly posted morphed images on X, targeting Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh at the time of the release of 'Vyuham'.

Based on the events surrounding the events that led to the tragic death of then Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy in a helicopter crash in 2009 and the subsequent formation of the YSR Congress Party by his son Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the movie was released late last year in the run-up to the simultaneous Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The case against RGV has been registered at a time when the coalition government of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP is allegedly targeting YSRCP social media activists who had targeted TDP and Jana Sena leaders when YSRCP was in power.

During the last few days, several YSRCP leaders, workers and supporters have been arrested for derogatory comments made in the past.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena leaders in Rajahmundry have lodged a complaint against actor and YSRCP leader, Posani Krishna Murali, for the alleged derogatory comments he made in the past against Pawan Kalyan and his family members.

They said a case was filed against Posani at Rajahmundry 1-Town Police Station in November 2022 for making derogatory comments but no action was taken against him as YSRCP was in power.

Posani also served as AP Film Development Corporation Chairman.