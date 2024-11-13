Parker University President Dr. William E. Morgan Serves as Grand Marshal of Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Veterans Day, November 11, 2024, Parker University President and Grand Marshal Dr. William E. Morgan rode in the Grand Marshal's car for the Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade. This year, the parade moved to its new location – Fair Park!

This year's celebratory theme was“Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force.” Special Eleventh-Hour Ceremonies featured a symbolic wreath-laying ceremony accompanied by Taps. There was also a Missing Man Formation military flyover and patriotic comments from local civic and military leaders, and the Massing of the Colors was performed by area high school JROTC cadets. These events are specifically designed to thank the men and women in uniform who have defended our freedoms.

The Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade – Built on Tradition

The Greater Dallas Veterans Foundation has proudly supported the Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade since 1998. Foundation Board Members chair the parade committee that organizes, supervises, and conducts the parade each year - on the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, marking the date and time of the signing of the Armistice ending World War I. The annual parade provides a location for the community to gather and celebrate the freedoms Americans have enlisted to protect.

Dr. Morgan was proud to serve as this year's Grand Marshal, saying,“We are so grateful for all of the veterans who have given so much throughout their lives for our country.” See video from the event by clicking here .

Parker University applauds the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice of the men and women who serve our country!

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its renowned chiropractic program, as well as master's degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University has the second-largest chiropractic cohort of any campus worldwide. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College by Forbes.

