DR. PHIL MCGRAW PARTNERS WITH PRESERVE gold TO ADVOCATE FOR PHYSICAL PRECIOUS METALS INVESTMENTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Preserve Gold, a leader in the precious metals industry, is excited to announce its partnership with Dr. Phil McGraw, the renowned television personality, psychologist, author, and philanthropist. This collaboration aims to highlight the benefits of investing in physical assets, particularly and silver, and to educate individuals on diversifying their portfolios for a secure future.

Continue Reading

DR. PHIL MCGRAW PARTNERS WITH PRESERVE TO ADVOCATE FOR PHYSICAL PRECIOUS METALS INVESTMENTS

Dr. Phil McGraw and Daniel Boston, Founder of Preserve Gold, shaking hands to celebrate the new partnership.

Post thi





A Timely Partnership for a Secure Financial Future

In today's unpredictable economic climate, characterized by market fluctuations and inflation, many investors are turning to traditional safe-haven assets. Through this partnership, Dr. Phil McGraw and Preserve Gold will emphasize how precious metals can serve as a hedge against economic uncertainties and a means to achieve long-term financial stability.

Why Precious Metals?

Gold and silver have historically proven to be reliable assets during economic downturns. Unlike stocks or bonds, these tangible assets are resilient to inflation and recognized globally as forms of wealth preservation.

Dr. Phil McGraw's Commitment to Financial Education

Throughout his career, Dr. Phil has stressed the importance of financial literacy and responsible investing. With millions of viewers relying on his insights, his endorsement of Preserve Gold underscores the relevance of precious metals as a viable investment option. Dr. Phil is committed to educating his audience on strategies that foster financial security and independence.

"I've always believed in empowering individuals to make informed investment decisions," said Dr. Phil McGraw. "Partnering with Preserve Gold allows me to share the timeless value of precious metals as a tool for protecting one's financial future against today's economic challenges. After my own research, Preserve Gold is the only precious metals firm I would recommend to my family, friends, and audience."

Preserve Gold's Leadership in the Market

With years of experience, Preserve Gold has become a trusted provider of precious metals investments, known for its transparency, expertise, and exceptional customer service. The company offers a diverse range of products, including gold and silver coins, bars, and customizable portfolio options tailored to individual investment needs.

"Dr. Phil McGraw embodies the values and commitment to education that resonate with our mission," said Daniel Boston, Founder of Preserve Gold. "Together, we aim to illustrate the investment process in precious metals and demonstrate their role in helping to protect wealth in these uncertain times."

A Vision for a More Informed Investor Community

This partnership marks a pivotal moment in promoting financial empowerment through precious metals. By leveraging Dr. Phil McGraw's influence and Preserve Gold's expertise, the collaboration is set to reshape how investors view and utilize precious metals in their financial strategies.

"We are excited to see the impact of Dr. Phil McGraw's advocacy on our growing community of investors," added Daniel Boston. "Our partnership combines inspiration and information, equipping individuals to navigate the financial landscapes ahead with confidence."

For more information about the partnership and upcoming events, visit or follow Preserve Gold and Dr. Phil McGraw on social media.

About Preserve Gold

Preserve Gold is a premier provider of physical precious metals, offering a wide range of products designed to meet the needs of investors seeking stability and diversification. Whether you are looking to roll over an IRA and invest for retirement, or are looking to purchase metals for personal ownership, Preserve Gold is prepared to help investors every step of the way. With a commitment to integrity, education, and customer satisfaction, Preserve Gold has helped countless clients hedge and diversify their financial futures through the timeless strength of precious metals.

About Dr. Phil's Merit TV

Merit Street Media is a premier multi-platform destination media brand spearheaded by Dr. Phil McGraw, the esteemed best-selling author and award-winning television host.

Launched April 2024, Merit TV creates and distributes compelling content across diverse platforms, reaching audiences nationwide. This fully distributed, cable, satellite, and free over-the-air broadcast media brand extends its reach to over 100 million homes.



The network boasts a rich tapestry of original and acquired programming, anchored by the nightly talk show, "Dr. Phil Primetime." Situated in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area, the expansive Merit Street studios span 5 acres and serve as the dynamic hub for the brand. Here, daily morning and evening live news broadcasts will unfold, embodying Merit Street Media's commitment to delivering engaging and informative content.

Merit TV quickly entered the sports and music fields with exclusive partnerships with Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and the Academy of Country Music (ACM).

Using zip codes, viewers can access the prominently featured channel-finder link by entering zip codes at . The broad multiplatform scaled distribution partnerships – with a mix of broadcast, basic cable, national satellites, and FAST channels (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) – also includes the free streaming app, Merit+ , available to download via iPhone & Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Roku.



For press inquiries, please contact: [email protected] // [email protected]

SOURCE Preserve Gold

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED