Project Revival: Instagram Brings Ancient Egypt To Life With AR At Cairo Museums

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Instagram, in partnership with the Egyptian of and Antiquities, has launched a new augmented reality (AR) experience at two iconic Cairo museums, allowing visitors to interact with ancient Egyptian artefacts in a unique and immersive way.

The project, dubbed“Project Revival,” uses interactive Instagram filters to digitally restore ancient sculptures and artefacts at both the Egyptian Museum, the oldest archaeological museum in the Middle East, and the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization. Visitors can scan unique QR codes associated with specific artefacts using their Instagram app, activating an AR filter that overlays the physical artefact with a digitally restored version.

“For instance, a statue might appear in its original colours or a damaged section might be digitally repaired,” Shaden Khallaf, Head of Public Policy for North Africa at Meta, Instagram's parent company told Daily News Egypt.“The AR experience will be accompanied by informative text and visuals, providing additional context and historical insights.”





This initiative is part of Meta's broader vision to use technology to bridge the gap between the past and present, according to Khallaf.“We believe that technology has the power to transform the way we experience history,” she said.“By digitally restoring ancient artefacts and creating immersive experiences, we're not just showcasing Egypt's rich heritage, but we're bringing it to life in a way that's both engaging and educational.”

The project is expected to have a significant impact on tourism and cultural education in Egypt, attracting a wider audience, particularly younger generations, by offering a unique and interactive way to engage with ancient artefacts.

“We believe this initiative will significantly enhance the visitor experience at both museums,” Khallaf said.“The AR experience can be a powerful educational tool, making history more accessible and understandable.”

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has been supportive of the project, recognizing its potential to revitalise the tourism industry and enhance cultural education, according to Khallaf.

“They recognise the potential of AR to revitalise the tourism industry and enhance cultural education,” she said.“We've received positive feedback on the immersive experience and the educational value of the AR filters.”

While the project is currently only available at these two museums, Khallaf said Instagram is exploring opportunities to expand AR experiences to other cultural sites globally.

“The potential for AR to enhance cultural heritage is vast,” she said.“We're committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible.”

The initiative is a testament to Egypt's commitment to embracing technology to modernise its cultural heritage sector, according to Khallaf.“By integrating AR into the museum experience, we're not only enhancing tourism but also positioning Egypt as a leader in digital innovation,” she said.



