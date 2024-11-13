Roambee Sets New Benchmark In Retail Logistics Analyzing Over 23,000 Tesco Container Journeys Supplying 3,000+ Stores With AI Powered Visibility

Roambee sets a new benchmark in retail logistics by cutting dwell times, boosting stock availability, and increasing precision with state-of-the-art container tracking.

Roambee's chain visibility and intelligence is enabling the UK retailer Tesco, to work towards achieving a reduction in dwell times and enhanced stock accuracy across 3,000 locations. This advanced solution uses artificial intelligence and has provided Tesco with real-time visibility throughout 23,000+ unique container journeys covering more than 6.21 million miles, spanning its extensive rail and road logistics network.

23,000+ Tesco Containers Monitored with Roambee's AI

Roambee's Real-Time Inventory Replenishment

Previously, Tesco used third-party data to track thousands of their containers across multiple zones, terminals, and stores, but with Roambee's platform, there is now real-time access to container locations, to verify deliveries, quickly resolve issues, and maintain inventory accuracy. This has significantly improved operational efficiency and helped resolve issues related to missing deliveries.

"Roambee's platform has allowed us to track and manage our container movements across rail and road much more effectively. We now have more real-time visibility, and don't need to rely on third-party data to confirm deliveries and track containers. We can trace the location of our shipments at any time, reducing delivery errors and ensuring our stores are stocked efficiently. This real-time insight has allowed us to resolve issues faster, reduce dwell times, and increase stock accuracy across our network," said Benjamen Smith, Head of Primary, Global and Rail Logistics at

Tesco.

Tesco has equipped all its containers in the UK with solar-powered sensors, monitoring groceries and other products being shipped 24/7. With this integration, Tesco has also heightened security on shipments with real-time security signals, including route deviations, delays and unplanned stoppages.

"By achieving this remarkable level of visibility in container movements and improving stock accuracy on cost-effective but less predictable modes like rail, Tesco has set a new standard for supply chain efficiency. We are proud to support them with a technology solution that drives success," said Sanjay Sharma, CEO of Roambee. "As global supply chains become more interconnected and autonomous, Roambee's platform positions our customers to lead this transformation, opening new possibilities for growth and resilience."

Roambee's platform also integrates with Tesco's scheduling systems to monitor container movement, arrival, departure times, dwell times, and estimated times of arrival (ETA) across its supply chain. These real-time signals have reduced inefficiencies, eliminating the need for the store to contact multiple departments to track the location of their products, ensuring timely deliveries.

Building on this success, Tesco plans to continue working with Roambee's real-time visibility technology across different product categories.

For more information about Roambee and its cutting-edge supply chain solutions, visit Roambee .

About Roambee

Roambee

is an AI-powered, real-time supply chain visibility & intelligence provider enabling on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, order-to-cash cycles, business efficiencies, sustainability, and automating logistics with Roambee's real-time insights & foresights. More than 50 of them are the top 100 global companies in the Pharma, Food, Electronics, Chemicals, Automotive, Packaging & Containers, and Logistics sectors. Roambee's innovative AI-powered platform, and end-to-end monitoring solutions, deliver reliable business signals built on item-level, firsthand IoT sensor data and non-sensor inputs. The outcome is 70% better multimodal ETAs, OTIF deliveries, 80%+ cold chain compliance, and more, including 4X+ ROI on supply chain asset performance. To learn more visit,



About Tesco

Tesco

is a leading retailer, committed to serving customers with affordable, healthy, and sustainable food. With over 330,000 UK colleagues, Tesco aims to make life easier for customers by offering a wide range of products and services, including groceries, clothing, and mobile services. To learn more visit,

