Upper Deck Launches Fifth-Annual NHL My MVP Program Contest To Find The Most Devoted And Festive Hockey Fans

Dedicated and decorated NHL devotees will battle against one another for the chance to be featured on their very own official Upper Deck trading card and to win two 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs tickets and more.

Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, today announced the fifth edition of its NHL® "My MVP " Program Contest after a record-breaking number of entrants last year. Upper Deck is continuing its pursuit to support hockey's proudest fans and honor their commitment to the game.

"Each year of the NHL "My MVP" Program Contest brings light to new fans, their passion, connection to the game of hockey, and new stories highlighting their commitment to their teams. We are fortunate for the opportunity to connect with them and share their spirit," said Paul Nguyen, Senior Manager of Upper Deck. "We're proud to build a contest that invigorates fans, connects hockey communities, and unites people by their passion for the sport."

Eligible fans can submit themselves as the most dedicated fan on the contest entry page . Contestants will be asked to describe why they are the MVP, such as how they have made a positive impact on their fan community or exhibited tremendous enthusiasm for their favorite NHL team. The eligible fans who are 18 years old and the age of majority, residing in the 50 states of the USA, DC and Canada may enter.

Once the entry period has closed, the first round will begin as fans vote for one nominee for each NHL team who they believe is the "Team MVP". Those with the highest votes from each team will move on to the second round of voting to determine the "Ultimate MVP", the overall winner of the contest.

The "Ultimate MVP" will receive a prize package that includes two 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs tickets, $500 USD travel voucher, one-night paid lodging, official trading card in 2025-26 Upper Deck product and more.

The contest timeline is as follows:



Nov. 13 –

Dec. 2, 2024: Entry Period

Dec. 2, 2024: Announce Nominees

Dec. 4 – Dec. 16, 2024: Team MVP voting (Round 1)

Dec. 23, 2024: Announce Team MVPs

Dec. 23, 2024 – Jan. 8, 2025: Ultimate MVP voting (Round 2) Jan 10, 2025: Announce Ultimate

MVP

Certain exclusions apply. Please see the 2024-25 NHL® "My MVP" Program Contest Official Rules to learn more.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite

athletes and characters

with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

NHL, the NHL Shield, and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

