Bronco Wine Co. Names Dominic Engels Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned food and beverage veteran to take over for longtime company leader Daniel J. Leonard

Bronco Wine Co., one of the most innovative and sustainable family-owned wine companies over the past 50 years, has named Dominic (Dom) Engels as its Chief Executive Officer. The move signals the company's commitment to growth and transformation as it positions itself to compete in a rapidly changing wine industry.

Dominic Engels, CEO of Bronco Wine Co.

Dom Engels joins Bronco Wine Co. after serving as CEO of Revolution Foods for the past three years. With over 30 years of experience, Engels is recognized for his ability to develop purpose-driven, omnichannel consumer brands and to drive commercial and operational transformations on a global scale. His prior position as CEO of Stone Brewing equips him with a strong background in quality-centric production and distribution of branded alcoholic beverages in both domestic and international markets.



"I am thrilled to join the Bronco Wine Co. family as CEO," said Dom Engels. "With over 50 years of pioneering innovation in the wine industry, Bronco has established a legacy that is both inspiring and impactful. The company's strategic investments in cutting-edge, vertically integrated infrastructure and its dedicated, high-performing team have positioned it uniquely to build on its heritage. I look forward to working together to navigate today's challenging industry landscape and to drive a bold, successful path forward."

Engels takes over for CEO Daniel J. Leonard, who is retiring after more than 38 years with Bronco Wine Co. Leonard helped lead the company after the passing of co-founder Fred T. Franzia in late 2022.

In February, the company named second generation family member Michael J. Franzia Board Chair. He immediately began working with Leonard to map out a transition to build on the legacy of the company's founders while defining a clear path for the business to lead in an ever-changing wine industry.

"Dan's unwavering dedication and loyalty have been the backbone of Bronco Wine Co. for decades," said Michael J. Franzia. "On behalf of our entire family, we deeply thank him for his invaluable contributions and steadfast loyalty. We are thrilled to welcome Dom Engels as our new CEO. With his visionary leadership and passion for innovation, we are confident that he will drive Bronco Wine Co. to new heights and continued success."

Today, Bronco Wine Co. is one of the largest privately held US vineyard holders and has established full vertical integration from vine to table. The company has received certification from the rigorous Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing (CCSW) program for 17,000 vineyard acres the Franzia family owns in California as well as 2,000 acres certified organic under the California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF). The company has a vast portfolio of brands from multiple appellations across the western United States, Europe, and South America, including Rosenblum Cellars, Carmenet, Picket Fence, Crane Lake Cellars, Longevity Wines, as well as the iconic Charles Shaw, also known as Two Buck Chuck, providing value at every price point across the category.

"The wine industry is undergoing a massive shift right now, and as a company we need to continue to innovate across all facets of our business," Michael J. Franzia continued. "The addition of Dom will help ensure we can meet consumers on their wine journey, be a leader in sustainability and continue delivering the highest quality wines for every occasion."

Engels began his role as CEO on November 11.

About Bronco Wine Co.

Founded in 1973, Bronco Wine Co. is a force in the US wine industry. As a family-owned company, its focus on crafting quality California appellation wines for every table is evident through hard work, innovation, and willingness to embrace change. These fundamental virtues are the backbone of the company's success and have laid a solid foundation for generations to come.



NOTE: Bronco Wine Co. is not associated with the Franzia boxed wine.

