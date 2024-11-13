Cambria Debuts Quartz Products At High Point Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cambria , the leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, proudly debuted as an exhibitor at this fall's High Point Market, one of the most significant events in interior design. Cambria's presence highlighted its commitment to the design community with an exclusive showcase of its expansive design palette and its partnership with acclaimed designer Jean Stoffer.

An Unveiling of Cambria's New Designs

Cambria's exhibit at High Point showcased over 100 quartz designs, including four newly released surfaces: Inverness StonestreetTM, AvaleneTM, Inverness BlakeleyTM, and Everleigh WarmTM. These designs bring sophisticated, natural textures to life with deep charcoal, subtle green veins, and warm sand tones-highlighting Cambria's dedication to both aesthetic appeal and durability. Cambria's four finish options, including the newly introduced Cambria LuxeTM and Cambria SatinTM, add additional tactile and visual dimensions, ensuring versatility for diverse design applications. These finishes enhance the beauty and functionality of Cambria surfaces, all backed by a transferable Full Lifetime Warranty.

Jean Stoffer Collaboration: Elegant, Sustainable, and Built to Last

This year, Cambria also featured two signature pieces from Jean Stoffer's collection of freestanding furnishings. Stoffer has selected Cambria as the exclusive countertop choice for her freestanding island work tables and vanity collections. This is Stoffer's first partnership with Cambria which allows customers the convenience of one-stop shopping for furniture pieces that include her recommended tops.

Her design aesthetic pairs beautifully with Cambria's legacy of quality and American-made craftsmanship, offering designers and homeowners alike the flexibility of sustainable, luxury surfaces built to withstand everyday use.

“Cambria is, in my opinion, the premier quartz brand in the country,” said Stoffer.“Their commitment to quality and service ensures that my clients receive only the best in their homes.”

On display at Cambria's High Point exhibit were the Stoffer Home Morris Island in the Newcastle stain finish and topped with Cambria's IronsbridgeTM design in a matte finish, and the Stoffer Home Woodward Vanity in the Cotswold green painted finish and topped with Cambria's MacBethTM design in a matte finish. These pieces, available directly from Stoffer Home, exemplify the seamless integration of Cambria's enduring beauty and quality with Stoffer's design vision.

The collaboration between Cambria and Stoffer Home builds on shared Midwestern roots and a mutual dedication to quality and American-made craftsmanship. The Morris Collection-intended to serve as versatile islands, work tables, or decorative accents-reflect a classic heirloom quality and are available in various finishes and sizes to adapt to multiple room applications. Stoffer Home is also offering their full line of bathroom vanities with selected Cambria designs. Vanities are available in a number of sizes and can be customized with a standard 2′′ splash, one or three hole faucet options, and a standard sink. The Morris Table and the bathroom vanities are all available at StofferHome in a new tab.

“Cambria's partnership with Jean Stoffer pairs the two family-owned companies together and represents the perfect blend of beauty, durability, and functionality,” said Carol Olson, Chief Marketing Officer at Cambria.“We are honored to collaborate with a designer who aligns with our passion for craftsmanship and quality.”

Connecting with Designers and Building Relationships

Cambria's debut provided an opportunity to build relationships with international and US-based designers. The exclusive High Point Market ran from October 26–30, 2024, with the next market scheduled for April 26–30, 2025. This year marks more than a century of High Point's history as the largest driver of economic impact in North Carolina, generating $6.7 billion annually.

About Cambria

Cambria is the leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, offering a wide range of designs made from exceptionally pure quartz. As a family-owned company, Cambria is committed to providing innovative solutions for the building and design industry while prioritizing customer satisfaction. With a nationwide network of showrooms and distribution centers, Cambria continues to revolutionize the industry with its superior quartz surfaces. Cambria's innovative quartz designs are stain resistant, nonabsorbent, durable, safe, maintenance free, easy to care for, and backed by a transferable Full Lifetime Warranty. Cambria is sold through an exclusive network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be found at Find a Retailer or by visiting CambriaUSA. #MyCambria

