Boutique Hearing Now Offers LACE AI, An Auditory Therapy Program

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Barbara Corbett Au.D, owner of Boutique Hearing and the author of the highly rated on hearing and brain health, "A Sound Choice" available on , announces a new service for her clients who are suffering from a specific type of hearing loss. Effective immediately, Boutique Hearing offers LACE AI, an auditory training program to help patients who have difficulty hearing in noisy environments.

Hidden Hearing Loss is Treatable with Therapy

Dr. Corbett states that "many people with a hidden hearing loss (HHL) do not realize why they are having difficulty and do not realize that there are treatment options." While hearing loss is a common health problem that is widely understood and easily diagnosed, HHLs are not as well-known or as easily diagnosed. Dr. Corbett continues, "a person with HHL will report difficulty hearing when in groups, restaurants, or any place with background noise much like someone with hearing loss. However, on a hearing test they will have normal to near normal thresholds and score well on the speech recognition test."

Self-Diagnosis Can Lead to Wasted Money and Time

LACE AI is an auditory training program that has been available for years, however it has recently been refreshed to use artificial intelligence and modern technology to enhance its therapy. The science-backed program now uses a phone or tablet application to engage the patient. Dr. Corbett adds "people who are suffering from HHL may turn to over-the-counter hearing solutions and waste money on instruments that will not solve the problem. In many cases, an individual just needs the auditory therapy from the LACE AI program to see improvement in noisy environments." LACE AI can only be obtained through an authorized provider such as Boutique Hearing.

"A Sound Choice" Is Your Guide to Understanding Hearing and Hearing Loss

As an audiologist who worked in various clinics, Dr. Corbett knows that most audiologists are not allotted enough time with each patient to thoroughly explain the effects of hearing loss beyond the hearing test. Patients are also often overwhelmed by the new diagnosis and unsure of what questions to ask. Dr. Corbett wrote "A Sound Choice" to help the reader truly understand their hearing loss, its effects on their brain, and all the options available to improve their hearing from communication strategies to hearing aids and assistive listening devices. Having this knowledge will prepare the reader to talk with their audiologist.

Book available on Amazon: A Sound Choice: Your Almost Unbiased Guide to Better Hearing – Kindle edition by Barbara Corbett Au.D.

