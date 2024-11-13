Benuvia Operations, LLC And Department Of Veterans Affairs Sign CRADA Agreement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The

Department

of

Veterans

Affairs will

conduct

a

proof-of-concept

trial of

Cannabis

derivatives

in Neuropathic Pain (CDNP) including Benuvia's SYNDROS® (dronabinol) oral solution, CII

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benuvia Operations, LLC ("Benuvia"), an FDA registered, DEA licensed, and cGMP specializing in cannabinoids, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Clinical Science Research and Development Service (VA

CSRD) are excited to announce that VA will conduct a Drug Clinical Trial with SYNDROS® (dronabinol) oral solution, CII. This will be a proof-of-concept trial of Cannabis Derivatives in

Neuropathic Pain (CDNP) utilizing Benuvia's SYNDROS®, which is being provided along with placebo by Benuvia Operations, LLC. SYNDROS® is a fully-synthetic FDA-approved THC product with current indications, including Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) and Anorexia Associated Weight Loss and Aids (AAWLA).

A randomized, controlled, double blind trial is proposed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Epidiolex®, Sativex®, and SYNDROS® in Veterans with chronic neuropathic pain. Veterans with diabetes are more likely than diabetic civilians to develop chronic disabling peripheral neuropathic pain (CDNP). Chronic

neuropathic pain impairs Veterans more than civilians. Research on frontline treatments for CDNP shows inconsistent outcomes and dissatisfaction among Veterans. Veterans and clinicians have shown significant interest in cannabinoid derivatives (THC, CBD) for neuropathic pain control, but there are no well-controlled trials guiding expectations for benefit and adverse outcomes associated with cannabinoids for CDNP. Veterans are also likely to present with pain and pain-related polymorbidity significantly different from that of civilians, so a well-structured clinical trial of cannabinoids for Veterans with CDNP is vital. The study will enroll 320 participants over the next 3 years at 5 VA sites in the U.S. in a randomized phase II, 4-arm clinical trial.

Management Commentary

"Our collaboration with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs represents a significant milestone in our commitment to advanced pharmaceutical research and development. We support our Veterans

and

hope

to

continue R&D

with

Benuvia's high-quality,

cGMP certified leadership in small molecule pharmaceutical manufacturing and psychedelics. These products will potentially provide new beneficial FDA-approved medicines for both Veterans and patients suffering from unmet medical needs," said Terry Novak, CEO of Benuvia.

About

Benuvia Operations, LLC

Benuvia Operations, LLC is a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that helps pharmaceutical and biotech companies deliver life-changing therapies to patients in need. The company provides end-to-end development and manufacturing services for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage products and has extensive experience with cannabinoids, psychedelics, and other controlled substances. Benuvia operates an 83,000 square foot best-in-class manufacturing facility in Round Rock, Texas that can produce Schedule I-V compounds, offering comprehensive solutions for companies throughout the entire drug development lifecycle-from API synthesis and clinical trial supply to commercial production. Learn more at .

About

SYNDROS®

(dronabinol),

oral

solution,

CII

SYNDROS®

(dronabinol) is a prescription medicine approved by the FDA to help improve nausea and vomiting caused by anti-cancer medicine (chemotherapy) in adults whose nausea and vomiting have not improved with usual anti-nausea medicines and loss of appetite (anorexia) in adults with AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) who have lost weight.

Complete prescribing information is available at . For additional information on SYNDROS®, please see .

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

SYNDROS®

is

contraindicated

in

patients:



with a history of a hypersensitivity reaction to dronabinol. Reported hypersensitivity reactions to dronabinol include lip swelling, hives, disseminated rash, oral lesions, skin burning,

flushing, throat tightness [see Adverse Reactions (6.2)].



with a history of a hypersensitivity reaction to alcohol.

who are receiving, or have recently received, disulfiram- or metronidazole-containing products within 14 days [see Warning and Precautions (5.3)]. SYNDROS® contains 50% (w/w) dehydrated alcohol and 5.5% (w/w) propylene glycol.

SYNDROS®

can

cause

serious

side

effects,

including:



Worsening mental (psychiatric) symptoms. Psychiatric symptoms can worsen in people who have mania, depression, or schizophrenia and who take SYNDROS ® . SYNDROS ® taken with medicines that cause psychiatric symptoms can worsen psychiatric symptoms. Elderly people who take SYNDROS ® may have a greater risk of having psychiatric symptoms. Tell your doctor if you have new or worsening mood symptoms, including symptoms of mania, depression, or schizophrenia.



Problems thinking clearly. Tell your doctor if you have trouble remembering things, concentrating, have increased sleepiness, or confusion. Elderly people may have a greater risk of having problems thinking clearly.



Changes in your blood pressure. SYNDROS ® may increase or decrease your blood pressure, especially when you start taking SYNDROS ® or when your dose is changed. Tell your doctor if you have signs or symptoms of changes in your blood pressure including: headaches, vision problems, dizziness, feeling lightheaded, fainting, or a fast heartbeat. Elderly people, especially those with dementia, and people with heart problems may have an increased risk of changes in blood pressure and an increased risk of falls.

Interactions with disulfiram or metronidazole. SYNDROS ® contains alcohol, which can cause you to have a reaction to medicines that contain disulfiram or metronidazole. You should not use any medicine that contains disulfiram (Antabuse) or metronidazole (Pylera, Flagyl, Flagyl ER, Nuvessa, Vandazole) if you take SYNDROS ® . You should not use a medicine that contains disulfiram or metronidazole for at least 14 days before you start taking SYNDROS® and within 7 days after your last dose of SYNDROS®. Tell your doctor if you have signs or symptoms of a reaction to disulfiram or metronidazole including: stomach-area (abdominal) cramping, nausea, vomiting, headache, and flushing.

SYNDROS ® is a controlled substance (CII) because it contains dronabinol which can be a target for people who abuse prescription medicines or street drugs. Keep your

SYNDROS ® in a safe place to protect it from theft. Never give your

SYNDROS ® to anyone else because it may cause death or harm them. Selling or giving away this medicine is against the law.

It

is

not

known if

SYNDROS ®

is safe and effective in children.

Do not take

SYNDROS® if

you:



had an allergic reaction to dronabinol. Signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction to dronabinol include: swelling of the lips, hives, a rash over your whole body, mouth sores, skin burning, flushing, and throat tightness.



had an allergic reaction to alcohol.

are using a medicine that contains disulfiram (Antabuse) or metronidazole (Pylera, Flagyl, Flagyl ER, Nuvessa, Vandazole) or have taken or received a medicine that contains disulfiram or metronidazole in the last 14 days.

You are encouraged to report adverse events related to SYNDROS®, please contact Benuvia Operations, LLC at 1-844-558-8289. You may contact the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) directly. Visit



or call 1-800-FDA-1088.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "upcoming", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will" and similar terms and phrases may be used to identify forward-looking statements in

this

press

release. Our

operations

involve risks

and

uncertainties,

many

of

which

are

outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

