Allyant And Carahsoft Partner To Provide Premier Accessibility Solutions To Government Agencies For 508/ADA Compliance

WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allyant , the world's leading provider of accessibility services, software, and solutions, and Carahsoft Corp. , the Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Allyant's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's comprehensive suite of accessibility solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Carahsoft, a distinguished leader in the Government IT solutions sector,” said Ariel Kunar, CEO of Allyant.“This partnership will enable Carahsoft and its reseller partners to deliver Allyant's renowned accessibility solutions, supporting Government agencies in their commitment to inclusivity and equitable service for all citizens.”

In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Allyant's offerings have a full range of accessibility services and software tools, including digital, document, and print solutions, as well as Allaynt's CommonLook software tools and training. Allyant's expertise in accessibility solutions ensures that Government agencies can meet their accessibility goals effectively and efficiently.

Leveraging Allyant's industry-leading software and services, Carahsoft will help the Public Sector ensure that its digital and print communications are accessible to all citizens, including those with disabilities. This partnership reinforces Carahsoft's dedication to supporting key Government objectives by offering innovative solutions that ensure accessibility and compliance. By combining Carahsoft's extensive Government reach with Allyant's accessibility offerings, this collaboration promises to set new standards in accessibility compliance across the Public Sector.

Allyant's offerings include:



Website & Software Accessibility Auditing Solutions: Services that empower Federal, State, and Local Government sectors to achieve digital inclusivity and 508 compliance. This includes auditing, governance, pre-launch assessments, pre-procurement product evaluations, and training.

The CommonLook Accessibility Software Suite: A comprehensive software suite streamlining accessibility compliance, enabling Government organizations to effortlessly create, manage, and audit digital documents. Accessibility Print Production Solutions: Secure and compliant accessible communications and materials in alternative format print, including braille and reflowed large print, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility in vital Government documents.

“Carahsoft and our resellers are excited to partner with Allyant to provide customers with innovative solutions that ensure accessibility and compliance with Section 508 of ADA,” said Tiffany Goddard, Program Executive for Customer Experience & Engagement Solutions at Carahsoft.“Allyant's solutions are a unique addition to Carahsoft's portfolio, and we look forward to working with their team to provide cutting-edge accessibility solutions that support key Government objectives.”

Allyant's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (877) 992-3623 or email ... ; or click here .

About Allyant

Allyant is the global leader in providing comprehensive accessibility solutions. The company enables organizations of all sizes, industries, and locations to deliver fully compliant, accessible communications, support people with disabilities, and ensure equitable access to information for all. The world's most prominent organizations, spanning financial services, government, healthcare, education, and more, trust their accessibility initiatives to Allyant.

Allyant's software suite streamlines accessibility compliance, allowing organizations to create, manage, audit, and automate digital document creation effortlessly. The company also offers digital and web accessibility services that empower organizations to achieve digital inclusivity and compliance. Furthermore, Allyant's print services division provides secure and compliant accessible statements, educational materials, and more, ensuring inclusivity in vital enterprise documents, government communications, and learning resources. For more information, visit .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators, and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry-leading IT products, services, and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

