NFL Legend Kyle Turley Sparks Power Plant Depot In Tennessee And Declares Hemp For Victory In Marijuana Debate

Hemp for Victory! The goal of the U.S. Government's campaign was to boost hemp production from 14,000 acres in 1942 to 300,000 acres in 1943.

- Kyle TurleyCOLUMBIA, TN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh off a newly elected president, Donald J Trump, and the esteemed MJ Unpacked cannabis conference in St. Louis, Missouri, a new debate campaigns towards a bright cannabis future, still in need of education and order on both sides of the green spectrum.Former NFL legend Kyle Turley, a vested cannabis advocate and spokesperson, was in attendance at MJUnpacked and vocal on the controversial industry debate dividing cannabis operators in what Turley says is“the time to unite.”A minor shareholder in multi-state operator (MSO) Shango, Ramona cannabis company and multistate brand Revenant available at MSO Mint dispensary locations, Turley now embarks into his new controversial hemp venture, opening the POWER PLANT DEPOT in Columbia, Tennessee.“I have everything I am selling in my California marijuana locations in my plant-based nutraceutical shop in Columbia, Tennessee. I have all legal documentation and CHASE Banking under their alternative accounts division, which was specifically created for the hemp industry. I clearly understand the disparity of the industry having paid millions of dollars to operate in marijuana programs versus hemp,” said Turley.At MJUnpacked in downtown St. Louis, the panel of speakers expressed strong opposition to the hemp industry's progress, citing regulatory gaps. Turley, however, remained committed to educating and advocating for federal legalization through hemp.Currently, per the 2018 Farm Bill that ended in 2023, the designation of .3% Delta 9 THC is the only tested cannabinoid guarding compliance. As it turns out, over half of the marijuana strains grown to full potential fall into the hemp-compliant delta 9 testing range, resulting in the boom of tagged THCA flower sold at your local convenience store.While states such as Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana have very limited medical marijuana and no sight of recreational marijuana programs, the ever-expanding Hemp industry has been afforded its constitutional right as a federally legal commodity being sold nationwide, fueling the controversial debate.The St. Louis MJ Unpacked panelists weighed in on the topic as Missouri licensed marijuana operators with a heavy history of funds, time and resources invested into a highly regulated industry.“I am all for normalization of cannabis and cannabis products,” said Mitch Meyers founding partner of Swade Cannabis Dispensaries surrounding St. Louis.“In Missouri, we voted twice to have any psychoactive cannabinoids be regulated in a dispensary environment, putting the safety of our customers first. Now we have this 800-pound gorilla in town with us opening two doors down selling, who knows what,” said Meyers.The Hemp Act being proposed by Senator Rand Paul would amend the definition of hemp from .3% THC Delta 9 up to 1% THC Delta 9. It also requires testing of hemp-derived products rather than the hemp flower or plant itself. Additionally, to help prevent legal hemp from being seized during transport, the bill requires that hemp shipments be accompanied by one of two easily accessible types of documentation.“For years, I've led the fight in Washington to restore one of Kentucky's most historically vital crops by legalizing industrial hemp. We achieved a hard-won victory, but there is still work to do to prevent the federal government from weighing down our farmers with unnecessary bureaucratic micromanaging. My legislation will help this growing industry reach its full economic potential and bring transparency to government regulations,” said Paul.As the debate rages on, in true Kyle Turley fashion, he once again emerges from the pile of cannabis operators fighting for a place in a multi-billion dollar industry, throwing his helmet into the ring.“Moving back to Tennessee from a recreational California marijuana program was a risk I took for my family so we could give our kids the freedoms we should all enjoy as Americans. Thanks to Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee legislators supporting the current Tennessee hemp industry, I now have everything I need to continue an opiate-free post-NFL football life without being considered a criminal," Turley said.“I aim to open a POWER PLANT DEPOT in every American city ensuring everyone has a chance at their path of greatness. Hemp for victory.” Turley concluded.Hemp will be the future of all mankind, or there won't be a future. - Jack Herer###Power Plant Depot was founded in 2024 by Kyle Turley. Turley is a former NFL pro who was an offensive tackle for nine seasons in the National Football League. He played college football for the San Diego State Aztecs and was selected seventh overall in the 1998 NFL draft. Turley played five seasons for the New Orleans Saints and a year with the St. Louis Rams, and as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, where he spent the last two years of his career before announcing his retirement in December 2007. Turley's high level of play earned him All-Pro honors for the 2000 season and a Pro Bowl invite following the 2001 season. Turley's nutritional supplements store is located at 2484 Park Plus Drive Columbia, Tennessee. The store is open to the public. The store carries beverages, bars, gummies and other nutritional supplements. For information, visit PowerPlantDepot.

